WNBA, Unrivaled Player Tiffany Hayes Nails Quirky Parisian Street Style With Funky Pants, Jersey Top
Tiffany Hayes is proving she’s just as much a style icon as she is a basketball star. The WNBA player, known for her dynamic scoring ability and court presence, turned heads with her latest IG post—a throwback fashion statement in the heart of Paris.
The 5-foot-10 guard, who played for the Atlanta Dream and the Las Vegas Aces before signing with the Golden State Valkyries, stepped out in a bold, head-turning outfit while posing on two bustling street corner intersections in the City of Love.
“Paris hits different in old memories🔗,” the 35-year-old captioned her carousel, a chic, stylish and fierce series of photos that proved her knack for modeling, too. Last summer, she represented Azerbaijan in 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, as she gears up for a fresh start in the Bay Area with the Valkyries, she’s doing so in impeccable style.
The athlete, who additionally plays for Unrivaled’s Laces BC, rocked the Hideout Clothing vibrant pink Chosen Soccer Away Jersey, styled effortlessly with a matching magenta netted Saint Laurent Cabas tote bag. But the true star of the look was her pants: multicolored, baggy, wide-leg trousers from Seyah Renara, covered in funky, unique eye prints.
Amid all the red lips, berets, satin midi skirts, structured blazers, classic trench coats, delicate lace camis and sweet ballet flats, Hayes brought her signature twist to Parisian street style. All eyes were certainly on her—pun very much intended.
The Florida native, who initially retired from the WNBA in December 2023, made a surprising midseason comeback in ’24 with the then-reigning champion Aces. Hayes has built a storied career, spending most of her time with the Dream after being drafted by the team in 2012, where she earned All-WNBA first-team and All-Defensive second-team honors in 2018 and was named a 2017 WNBA All-Star.
Hayes will reunite with Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase when the 2025 WNBA season tips off in May. Nakase, who previously served as an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces, makes history as the first Asian American female head coach in the league. She has praised Hayes’s versatility and leadership as key assets for Northern California‘s new expansion team.
“Having coached Tiffany last season in Las Vegas, I know firsthand the impact she brings both on and off the court,” Nakase told ESPN. “Her versatility, intensity and ability to score will be invaluable as we build our team’s identity. She’s also an exceptional mentor who understands what it takes to play, and succeed, at the highest level.”
The Valkyries’ current preseason roster also includes Kayla Thornton, Monique Billings, Julie Vanloo, Stephanie Talbot, Temi Fagbenle, Veronica Burton, Chloe Bibby, Elissa Cunane, Kate Martin, Laeticia Amihere, Carla Leite, Janelle Salaün and Kyara Linskens.
The Valkyries hold the fifth overall pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft on April 14, which will be crucial in shaping their final squad, and the franchise will make roster cuts ahead of its inaugural game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 16.