Xochitl Gomez Owned the Red Carpet in Cut-Out Caped Gown for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Premiere
We might as well consider Xochitl Gomez a real-life superhero with the posh black and white cape featured in the beautiful dress she wore for the premiere of Captain America: Brave New World.
The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress was nothing short of a haute individual for the 2025 film’s premiere as her look truly showed how much fun yet classy red carpet looks can be. Case in point: Her black and white Rodarte gown has intricately placed cut-outs across her upper body that come together to form an X shape, allowing her to show more skin and her impressively toned figure.
The cut-outs are certainly worthy of praise. However, the aspect of the gown that’s simply unrivaled is the dramatic cape, elevating the silhouette and giving her a showstopping presence while at the Feb. 11 event.
Looking this great on the red carpet doesn’t come easy, but Gomez made it look effortless. The Rodarte silk crepe dress with crossover cape ($2,600) can be found on the website of the boutique CURVE. She accessorized with rectangle statement earrings and black closed-toed heels, styling her hair in a high messy bun which perfectly complemented her bangs.
Dressing to the nines seemingly always comes easy to Gomez as the California native is well-versed in serving up major style. Be it a red carpet look or something more casual for her day-to-day, she knows the ins and outs of how to look super good. Perhaps that’s what made her the perfect partner for Ray-Ban.
As seen on Instagram, Gomez is one of the newest faces of Ray-Ban, modeling some of the brand’s most swanky frames. In one of her latest videos, the Dancing With the Stars alum goes thrift shopping with her mother to see if she can discover unique pieces in a sea of clothing racks. But her day wouldn’t be complete without her black oversized cat-eye glasses.
Though it’s been rumored that Gomez could reprise her role as America Chavez in upcoming Marvel projects such as Avengers: Secret Wars, nothing has been confirmed at this time. After the release of the 2022 Doctor Strange sequel, the Mexican-American actress expressed interest in appearing in more MCU movies in the future.
“I think America — she needs to learn some structure and some discipline," Gomez told Business Insider. "There's a lot more to unpack with her story. Obviously with her power, she needs to learn more about them and herself and also her moms.”