Zappos Rings in Summer With Sneakers, Pickleball and Cocktails
Last week, members of the SI Swimsuit team had the pleasure of attending the Zappos Summer Kick-Off Party in New York City. Held at the Hell’s Kitchen Pickleball Club on Tuesday, May 20, the evening event served as a summer style preview of the hottest looks in footwear.
Attendees had the opportunity to hit the pickleball courts in a pair of complimentary ASICS in order to put their new shoes to the test. Additionally, guests (including Zappos CEO Kim Fleissner and stylist Jamie Frankel) were able to design their own custom sneaker charms, courtesy of Matchbox Motifs, as well as sip signature cocktails and test their skills on a golf simulator.
Whether you’re hitting the pickleball courts this summer or just the pavement to get your daily steps in, ASICS are not only stylish, they’re incredibly comfortable, too. Shop an SI Swimsuit-approved pair below, and check out a few exclusive pics from the influencer-packed event.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Gel-Nimbus 27 Lite-Show, $174.95 (zappos.com)
This dreamy pair of sneakers reminds us of a creamsicle, so it’s the perfect hue for summer. Plus, the brand guarantees that wearing the Gel-Nimbus 26 Lite-Show shoe in particular feels “like you’re landing on clouds.” What more could you ask for in an athletic sneaker? It’s designed to provide runners with the ultimate comfort, and the shoe’s reflective details will help improve visibility during those early morning summer jogs.
