Aly Raisman’s Net Worth in 2024: The Retired Olympic Gymnast Is Dedicated to Women’s Sports Advocacy
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Retired gymnast Aly Raisman is best known for her remarkable achievements at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympic games. Since leaving the sport, the six-time Olympic medalist has been a fierce advocate for survivors of sexual abuse. After publicly sharing her experience with former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, Raisman has dedicated her work to creating change and reform within sports organizations. The Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything author uses her platform to promote mental health awareness, self-empowerment and body positivity.
Today, the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Texas and Aruba with the brand, is a sports analyst and commentator.
How did Aly Raisman get her start?
Raisman was introduced to gymnastics through a “Mommy and Me” class as a young girl in her native Massachusetts and quickly developed a passion for the sport. She trained at Exxcel Gymnastics and Climbing before moving to Brestyan’s American Gymnastics Club. Her talent and dedication were clear, and in 2010, she made her senior debut, helping Team USA secure a silver medal at the World Championships.
Aly Raisman Olympic career
Raisman’s Olympic career is marked by her performances at the 2012 London games and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games. In London, Raisman was a captain and key member of the gold-winning “Fierce Five.” She also secured an individual gold medal on the floor exercise and a bronze medal on the balance beam. Four years later in Brazil, the 30-year-old returned with the “Final Five,” once again leading the team to a victory. Raisman also secured individual silver medals in the all-around and floor exercises that year.
With six Olympic medals, she is tied with Sunisa Lee as the third-most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history behind Simone Biles and Shannon Miller.
In most countries, athletes do not receive direct financial rewards from the Olympics for winning medals. However, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) does award cash prizes to athletes based on their wins. Though the prize money is higher today, in both 2012 and 2016, medalists received $25,000 for gold, $15,000 for silver and $10,000 for bronze. We can estimate Raisman’s earnings from her six Olympic medals (three gold, two silver, one bronze) from Rio and London to be to be around $115,000.
Aly Raisman retirement and post-Olympic ventures
After an illustrious career, Raisman retired from the sport in 2020. She has since pursued other ventures but is still committed to giving her time and expertise to younger gymnasts, as well as educating the world on the nuances of the sport and raising awareness and viewership for gymnastics. In 2024, she made her broadcasting debut and signed onto a gig with ESPN offering commentary, expert analysis and insights on NCAA gymnastics events. In April, she published a children’s book, From My Head To My Toes.
Aly Raisman endorsement deals and brand partners
The bulk of Raisman’s income stems from major endorsement deals and brand partnerships. She is an ambassador for Playtex, Aerie, Kellogg’s, Visa, SchwarzkopfUSA and more companies. She even designed her own line of leotards with GK Elite Sportswear.
Aly Raisman net worth
As of 2024, Raisman’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. This figure is the result of her successful gymnastics career, endorsement deals, book sales and media appearances. Raisman’s Olympic success and high-profile endorsements with major brands have contributed significantly to her financial standing. Additionally, her advocacy work, public speaking engagements and television appearances have provided further income streams.
Aly Raisman’s net worth compared to male gymnasts
Compared to other retired America male gymnasts like Sam Mikulak ($1.5 million net worth) and Jonathan Horton ($1 million net worth), Raisman’s financial earnings from Olympic medals are much higher due to her performance. In terms of endorsement deals, sponsorships and social media money, which contribute significantly to her income today, her earnings are also much higher compared to her male counterparts.