Sloane Stephens’ Net Worth in 2024: Brand Deals Supporting a Lucrative Career
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Professional tennis player Sloane Stephens is renowned for her skills on the court. The 31-year-old athlete won the U.S. Open in 2017, and achieved a career-high ranking of world No. 3 following Wimbledon in ’18.
The one-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the 2018 issue in Aruba, is also incredibly successful off the court. She is the founder of the Sloane Stephens Foundation, an organization that aims to help underprivileged children through tennis and education.
“My professional career outside of tennis has been amazing,” she told the WTA last May. “I have been able to do incredible things, and a lot of the work and things behind the scenes I have been very proud of. I think that obviously with tennis being an 11-month sport it does limit you and the things you’re passionate about outside of tennis. I do think you have to make a lot of sacrifices in terms of whether it’s going to be tennis or your other passions and things that you want to do.”
Stephens participated in the U.S. Open in last month before falling in the first round and will participate in the Charlotte Invitational in December.
How did Sloane Stephens get her start?
Stephens was born into an athletic family, as her mother was a swimmer and her father was an NFL running back. The Florida native first picked up a tennis racket at the age of 9, and turned pro in 2009, when she was just 16. Since going pro, Stephens has won eight WTA Tour singles titles and competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
“Even though tennis is an individual sport, you also are essentially the captain and CEO of your own little team, which when you’re just starting out can feel like so much, especially when you’re still figuring out who you are as a young person and learning to navigate life as a professional athlete,” Stephens told Teen Vogue of her outlook on her career as an athlete.
Sloane Stephens college career
Stephens graduated from Indiana University East in 2017, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in communication studies. She took some time away from her sport following a foot injury to complete her undergraduate degree. Three years later, Stephens earned her Masters of Business Administration degree from DeVry University.
Sloane Stephens 2024 salary
Though Stephens’s 2024 salary is estimated at just under $750,000, year-to-date alone, she has accumulated $721,591 in prize money. Since turning pro, she has earned $18,693,942 in prize money.
Sloane Stephens endorsement deals and brand partners
Throughout her career, Stephens has partnered with a number of brands, including Under Armour, Nike, Rolex, Verizon and FP Movement.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the @FreePeople Movement team as their newest ambassador!” she wrote on social media platform X of the latter in 2023. “I’m looking forward to the support they will give me in my tennis career and in my efforts off the court!”
Earlier this year, Stephens also teamed up with fertility clinic network Kindbody in an effort to empower women to take charge of their reproductive health.
Sloane Stephens net worth
Today, Stephens has an estimated net worth of $20 million. While the majority of her earnings come from her tennis career, she’s also raking in funds from her major partnerships with the brands listed above.
Sloane Stephens’s net worth compared to male tennis players
The year she won the U.S. Open, Rafael Nadal likewise won the tournament in men’s singles play. Today, the Spanish athlete has an estimated net worth of $220 million. Meanwhile, Australian tennis player Max Purcell, who was ranked world No. 45 in July, the same as Stephens, has an estimated net worth between $2 and $3 million.
Ultimately, it’s clear that major pay discrepancies still exist between men and women with similar experience in similar fields, sports included.