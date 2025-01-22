Hailey Bieber’s Latest Corpcore Moment Consists of a Strapless Mini Dress, Blazer and Tights
Hailey Bieber is giving the corpcore girlies inspo for when they want to stand out at their next meeting, proving, once again, that this entrepreneur is always one step ahead in the fashion game.
Bieber took to Instagram to share a photo dump of life lately. In addition to trying out her Rhode makeup and skincare products and seeing a family of deer resting in the snow, she also flaunted an alluring black single-breasted blazer that was fitted to her body. The blazer has three buttons down the side, which is the perfect number for anyone who wants to wear the item buttoned up or half-open, half-closed as Bieber did.
Underneath the blazer, the 28-year-old celebrity donned a strapless nude mini dress to not only ensure she put the “casual” in business casual but also to add a pop of color to this mostly black outfit. As for the other accessories in the outfit, Bieber went with black see-through tights, an oversized black leather clutch bag and black pointed shoes. As the cherry on top, she wore black-tinted sunglasses, ideal for any activity.
Bieber scored 10s across the board with this look. “🧀😁,” she wrote as her caption to the carousel, which also included a pic of her husband Justin sleeping, shared with her 54.1 million followers.
Fans are more than happy to see Hailey active on Instagram and sharing new pics of Justin after we all had a brief jump scare when her husband unfollowed her on the app.
The “Somebody to Love” singer seemingly went on a social media cleanse, with fans noticing he unfollowed a handful of notable celebrities he was closely associated with, including Usher and talent entrepreneur/longtime friend Scooter Braun. However, both of these stars pale in comparison to when the 30-year-old musician unfollowed his own wife on the platform.
Fortunately, it was revealed that the unfollowing of his wife was not done by him, with alleged hackers being the likely people to blame. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” the Canadian artist wrote on his Instagram story. “S--t is getting suss out here.”
Fans hope to receive more outfits from their favorite fashion princess as the new year continues. Fingers crossed that Hailey’s next photo dump includes even more stunning ensembles—we're sure it will.