Hailey Bieber Kicks Off 2025 With In-N-Out, Dirty Martinis, Fur Coats and a Baby Pink Two-Piece
New Year, same stunning Hailey Bieber. The Rhode founder and fashion icon, who has become synonymous with effortlessly chic trends, kicked off the new year by sharing a glimpse of her enviable lifestyle. From luxe fur coats to comfort food classics, the 28-year-old stays proving she’s the queen of photo dumps.
Bieber’s post kicked off with a glamorous mirror selfie that perfectly encapsulates her love for oversized outerwear. Wearing a statement leopard print fur coat, she paired the dramatic piece with staple clothing including low-rise medium-wash jeans and a black top, lots of diamond accessories and her signature espresso Rhode phone case and lip tint ($18).
The carousel unfolds into a lively New Year’s celebration. In the next photo, Bieber fully embraces her playful side, donning a classic In-N-Out Burger paper hat while holding a dirty martini topped with two olives. The following shot features a fun, indulgent twist on fast food—an In-N-Out burger lavishly topped with a heaping pile of caviar.
In another photo, perhaps the star of the carousel, the New York native’s radiant smile takes center stage as she poses on a staircase, rocking a delicate baby pink two-piece from With Jean, highlighting her sculpted abs. She accessorized with layered necklaces, including a bedazzled “B” bubble letter pendant and the latest addition to her stack “JBB” for her baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber. She and husband Justin Bieber welcomed their first son in August. She completed the look with a perfect slick-back bun and a celebratory “Happy New Year” headband.
The supermodel’s glam was effortless and glowy, featuring feathered brows, a flawless base, wispy minimal lashes, rosy blush ($24), natural freckles and a glossy pink lip.
“wake up, it’s 2025!” she captioned the series of images shared with her 54.1 million Instagram followers on Jan. 1.
“cutestttt,” Dani Michelle commented.
“girls don’t want a boyfriend, we want to look like HAILEY BIEBER,” Vridhi Patwa chimed.
“A big year!! ✨,” Lauren Ratner exclaimed.
“Wait what …. That’s crazy you guys ate that without me,” bff and singer Justine Skye added.
“My mind is blown by the caviar double double. you’re actually the smartest person I know,” Gabriella Karefa-Johnson gushed.
Justin, 30, also took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of Hailey wearing the baby pink swimsuit and leopard fur coat. He captioned the story, “Goin anywhere with you bb. Happy New Year.” The sweet tribute served as a direct shutdown of recent rumors about marriage troubles circulating online.