At 1 Hotel South Beach, Luxury Meets Relaxation With Oceanfront Views

As the temperatures start to dip and winter approaches, it’s natural to lock into travel-planning mode. Whether you’re looking to escape somewhere warm right now or are planning a vacation for the early months of 2027, there’s nothing better than having a little getaway on the books to look forward to.

If you're looking to remain stateside while still traveling somewhere luxurious and warm, you can guarantee an unforgettable stay at the 1 Hotel South Beach in southeastern Florida. The beachfront resort, located at 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, offers everything from wellness experiences to unique and authentic culinary offerings, all in one central location.

Beach view | Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

“Guests can move from the beach to world-class wellness, destination dining, rooftop experiences and family programming, all within a setting that feels personal, nature-driven and distinctly connected to Miami,” Milton Sgarbi, 1 Hotel South Beach Regional VP of Operations and Special Projects, tells SI Swimsuit. “The hotel offers a sense of calm within the energy of the city, with a strong connection to nature.”

Below, learn everything you need to know to plan your visit to the 1 Hotel South Beach.

How to get there

After flying into Miami International Airport, the 1 Hotel South Beach is a short drive away by car. Once you arrive at MIA, grab an Uber, Lyft or taxi to the hotel, which will take about 20 minutes, depending on traffic.

Accommodation

There are 425 guest rooms, including suites and penthouses, available to book at 1 Hotel South Beach. No matter which type of accommodation you choose, you’re guaranteed amenities like free WiFi, cotton bedding, an HD Smart TV, a Nespresso machine, a yoga mat and more. Rates start at $619 during the low season and $979 during the high season.

Ocean view room | Courtesy of AVABLU

“Our guest rooms and suites are designed to feel like a true retreat within Miami, with generous space, natural materials and incredible views that connect you to the destination from the moment you wake up,” Sgarbi shares. “Accommodations range from guest rooms overlooking the ocean, Biscayne Bay or the Miami skyline to expansive suites, including our Oceanfront Presidential Suite, which feels like a private home above the Atlantic.”

Dining

Whether you’re looking for a healthy breakfast to start your day, a cocktail at happy hour or locally sourced dishes for dinner, there’s something to suit your palate at 1 Hotel South Beach’s many dining options. Plus, poolside restaurants and bars make sure you don’t go hungry (or thirsty!) while lounging by the water.

AVIV hummus and dips | Courtesy of Michael Persico

“You might start the day with something fresh at Plnthouse, spend the afternoon over shared plates at Tala Beach and end the evening 18 stories above the ocean at Watr,” Sgarbi explains. “AVIV brings another dimension to the experience, with Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook pairing Israeli flavors and ancient cooking techniques with the energy of Miami and Tel Aviv. Some of my personal favorites include the Hummus and Saluf and Moroccan Cigars at AVIV, along with the sushi and sashimi at Watr. It means guests can have a completely different dining experience depending on the moment, without ever leaving the hotel.”

Dining at Watr | Courtesy of Ryan Forbes

What to do

With 600 feet of beachfront and four pools on the property, soaking up some sun is an absolute must. When you’re tired of sunbathing and are looking for something else to do, there’s plenty of activity both on-site and nearby at the 1 Hotel South Beach.

Main pool | Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Prioritize your well-being

“Wellness is really woven into the entire experience at 1 Hotel South Beach, rather than being something guests have to seek out during their stay,” Sgarbi shares. “At the heart of it is our 18,000-square-foot wellness space, home to both Bamford Wellness Spa and Anatomy, so guests can make wellness as restorative or as active as they want it to be. They can spend time at Bamford with a personalized treatment, take one of Anatomy’s complimentary group fitness classes, or work one-on-one with a trainer through the Body Architects program.”

Bamford Spa treatment room | Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Additionally, guests can take advantage of wellness offerings without ever leaving the comfort of their rooms. The Alo Wellness Club is accessible through the 1 Hotels app, where Pilates, strength training and HIIT workouts are all available.

Check out a nearby neighborhood

If and when you’re ready to venture offsite, Sgarbi recommends taking one of 1 Hotel South Beach’s complimentary bicycles or an electric Audi house car for easy transportation over to Sunset Harbour.

“It’s a great neighborhood to explore, with an impressive mix of restaurants, independent boutiques, cafés and bars,” he says. “Whether you're looking to spend the afternoon shopping, enjoy a leisurely lunch or settle in for cocktails, there’s plenty to discover. The neighborhood has a more local, laid-back feel while still offering some of Miami’s best dining and shopping, making it a great way to experience another side of the city beyond South Beach.”

Immerse yourself in local flavors

If you’re looking for authentic Cuban culture with plenty of energy, be sure to plan a visit to Café La Trova in Little Havana. “The restaurant is known for its authentic Cuban cuisine, incredible live salsa music and award-winning bar program,” Sgarbi shares. “It’s a really fun, authentic Miami experience that brings together great food, cocktails and music.”

Get out on the water

If you’re short on time during your stay, Sgarbi suggests prioritizing time out on the water while you’re in Miami. Biscayne Bay and Star Island both offer unparalleled views of the Miami skyline and Miami Beach.

A pro tip for your stay at 1 Hotel South Beach

Be sure to look at the calendar before you book your stay so you can visit Miami during an extra special time. 1 Hotel South Beach offers special programming around events like Halloween, Miami Art Week, Formula 1 races and New Year’s Eve.

“These experiences give guests the opportunity to enjoy a different side of the hotel, whether they're looking to prioritize wellness, discover something new or take part in some of Miami’s biggest cultural moments,” Sgarbi says.

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