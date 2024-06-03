13 Must-Visit Spots on Alix Earle’s Travel Guide to Miami
If anyone knows Miami like the back of their hand, it’s TikTok sensation and “it girl” Alix Earle. The University of Miami alum, who graduated with a degree in marketing in May 2023, is a master of social media marketing. It’s easy though, when the subject (the 23-year-old herself) is as charismatic, hardworking and creative as she is.
The New Jersey native, who has racked up a following of 10.4 million across TikTok and Instagram, just made her debut on the cover of SI Swimsuit’s very first digital issue. The June cover star spilled all her secrets about where she eats, drinks, parties, watches the sunset and even cures her hangovers with a perfect breakfast bagel in Miami.
Below are her some of her in-town faves, from widely-popular luxury chains to hole-in-the-wall delicacies and more.
Breakfast
El Bagel, 6910 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
“They have, I would say, the best bagels in Miami,” Earle raves. The model sparked lighthearted controversy last year when she revealed her interesting go-to order: “a pork roll with cream cheese” on an egg bagel.
Joe & the Juice, 1451 Brickell Avenue, Miami
From delicious matcha and coffee to their viral tunacado sandwich, Joe & the Juice has you covered. Earle especially loves the eggcado breakfast sandwich. She recently starred in a fun, trendy, very pink campaign for the brand alongside internet icon Paris Hilton.
Pura Vida, multiple locations
This all-day health food cafe was founded by Jennifer and Omer Horev, with the mission of making nutritious, delicious foods accessible for all. The restaurant focuses on sustainability and sourcing only the cleanest, most fresh ingredients as well as high-quality protein.
Dinner
Osaka Cocina Nikkei, 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami
“My favorite restaurant for dinner in Miami would probably be Osaka,” Earle says. “[It] has really good Japanese food and it’s kind of like a hidden spot that not that many people go to. It’s not very touristy.”
Komodo, 801 Brickell Avenue, Miami
Komodo’s menu pulls inspiration from traditional and unique Southeast Asian dishes, made with a global interpretation. The establishment features a high-energy dining area, as well as a lounge and a lush covered outdoor terrace. Earle loves the fun, “sceney” vibe of this restaurant.
Carbone, 49 Collins Avenue, Miami
One of the most famous, high-end Italian restaurants, Earle is always here when she’s in the mood for some really good past and a fine dining experience.
Restaurant she’s excited to try: Mother Wolfe, opening this fall.
Nightclubs
E11EVEN, 29 NE 11th Street, Miami
“E11even is so much fun. It’s a little bit of like a strip-club vibe,” Earle says of the world’s only 24/5 Ultraclub, where she celebrated her 23rd birthday last December. The website describes the venue, a Top 10 Nightclubs in America titleholder, as an “immersive adventure.”
LIV, 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
Earle says LIV is perfect for the typical nightclub experience, including smoke machines, confetti, big neon lights and dancers. The club features a variety of music formats on different nights. LIV takes pride in creating the perfect blend between an exclusive, intimate lounge and the memorable experience of a high-energy night club.
Club Space, 34 NE 11 Street
“Club Space is more EDM, house music and it’s a different vibe from the other clubs,” Earle explains. “But it’s also just a place you can dance all night, literally until the sun comes up.”
Hotels
1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
“I think the 1 Hotel is just so beautiful,” she says of the global luxury hospitality chain. “The one in Miami is absolutely the best. It just smells amazing, looks amazing. It’s on the beach.”
Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
“If you’re looking for more of like an outdoor pool party vibe, they have something going on in the pool every day,” Earle says. “There’s a really fun bar there. [It’s] always a good time.”
Beaches
Crandon Park
“This was the first beach I discovered when I moved down to Miami, it has a very chill vibe and the drive there over the bridge is so serene,” Earle explains.
Miami Beach
Earle says her favorite time to go is during sunset, when the beach isn’t too packed and you can enjoy the Miami weather and views.