These Jamaican Beaches Are Not to Be Missed on Your Next Island Trip
There’s something magical about Jamaica’s beaches. They have an undeniable blend of natural beauty, rich history and vibrant culture that sets them apart from any other tropical destination as seen in the photoshoots for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. With miles of powdery white sand, crystal-clear waters and a rhythmic reggae soundtrack echoing in the breeze, Jamaica offers a coastline like no other.
From the world-famous Seven Mile Beach in Negril to the secluded coves of Treasure Beach, every shore has its own story to tell. Whether you’re more of an adventure seeker looking to dive into the Blue Lagoon or a sun worshipper wanting a more tranquil escape at Frenchman’s Cove, the Caribbean island delivers an experience that lingers long after the sand is shaken from your feet.
It’s not just the picturesque scenery that makes Jamaica’s beaches special, it’s the energy, the warmth of the people and the effortless fusion of relaxation and adventure. Keep scrolling for a closer look at these stunning beaches that will have us all wishing for warmer weather and sun kissed glows.
Seven Mile Beach
Negril’s Seven Mile Beach is the crown jewel of Jamaica’s coastline, a breathtaking stretch of powdery white sand and turquoise waters that feels like pure paradise. This world-renowned beach in the west isn’t just about soaking up the sun, it’s a lively hub of activity and authentic island culture. Rustic beach bars and jerk shacks serve up Jamaica’s famous flavors with tropical rum punches that capture the island’s essence. As the sun sets, it turns the horizon golden and transforms into a lively scene with reggae beats, bonfires and beachfront dining under the stars.
Treasure Beach
For those seeking a more off-the-beaten-path escape, Treasure Beach offers an authentic slice of Jamaica’s southern coast, where rugged beauty meets laid-back charm. Unlike the bustling resort beaches, this stretch of golden and black sand coves is a haven for relaxation, local culture and outdoor adventure. Take a scenic boat tour to Pelican Bar, a rustic driftwood bar perched on a sandbank in the middle of the sea or explore the coastline with a kayak or paddleboard.
Treasure Beach is a seafood lover’s dream as it is where local fishermen bring in the day’s fresh catch. With its welcoming locals, artistic vibe and unspoiled shores, Treasure Beach is the perfect retreat for those looking to experience the true heart of Jamaica.
Frenchman’s Cove
Situated on Jamaica’s lush northeastern coast, Frenchman’s Cove is a hidden paradise where a freshwater river meets the warm Caribbean Sea, creating a breathtaking natural lagoon. Surrounded by towering cliffs and swaying palm trees, this secluded beach offers a tranquil escape perfect for swimming, sunbathing and immersing yourself in nature. The crispness of the crystal-clear river provides a refreshing contrast to the salty sea.
Beyond the beach, visitors can explore the nearby Reach Falls or take a scenic drive to the famous Blue Lagoon for some diving.