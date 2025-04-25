Cambridge Beaches Preserves Bermuda's History With Thoughtful Modern Touches
Situated on a 23-acre private peninsula along Bermuda’s western coast in Sandys, Cambridge Beaches is more than a resort, it’s a retreat that is one of the island’s most iconic and historic properties. With its impeccably restored architecture, sweeping ocean and bay views and thoughtful modern touches, Cambridge Beaches invites guests to slow down and savor life’s simpler pleasures while having every amenity provided and comfort like they never left home. (There’s even a guest who has visited over 150 times!)
Originally opened in 1923, Cambridge Beaches, which is about a 45-minute drive from L.F. Wade International Airport in St.George's, is an authentic Bermudian cottage-style resort with individual freestanding units that were reimagined in 2023 and that offer maximum privacy. Led by Phil Hospod of hospitality group Dovetail + Co, with interior design by Kellyann Hee of Hee Designs (formerly of Soho House), the property features a new refined perspective, immersive dining experiences and expanded amenities.
Stay
The 85 restyled coral-colored cottages preserve architectural details that date back to the 17th century but provide fresh and timeless spaces. The tropical and whimsical décor has plenty of floral prints and vibrant paint throughout as well as bespoke furniture and contemporary modern art by Bermudian artists hand-selected by Black Pony Gallery.
The eight room categories range from Private Pool Ocean View Cottages to Three Bedroom Water View Cottages with additional studio, one bedroom and two bedrooms in between. The room rates vary depending on the season but start from $330 and go up to $975.
The hotel continues to elevate guest accommodations with the debut of a fourth private pool cottage named Sunrise. The new pool cottage features a private plunge pool overlooking Mangrove Bay with breathtaking views at dawn.
Dining
The Cambridge Beaches restaurants are for the locals as much as the guests and can be reachable by land and sea. Shoreline is where breakfast is served daily in the main house. Breezes is an alfresco restaurant serving elevated island cuisine. The casual poolside restaurant aptly named Pastel offers snacks to large plates. The Sunken Harbor Club is an immersive restaurant and cocktail bar by the award-winning mixologist and restaurateur, St. John Frizell of Sunken Harbor Club in Brooklyn. The latter three have incredible seafood options.
Food lovers can also enjoy immersive experiences such as chef’s table dinners and private candlelight meals in scenic settings. Cambridge Beaches adds a unique twist to the island’s signature cocktail, the rum swizzle, by having different varieties at each of its restaurant bars. Each swizzle is crafted with a distinct recipe designed to complement the restaurant’s menu and vibe. The different rum swizzles tend to be a guest favorite.
Wellness & Fitness
The expansive property is an experiential destination offering four private beaches, two private coves, an infinity- edged swimming pool, a 10,000 square-foot fitness center, an indoor pool and a full-service spa, which is reopening this 2025 season with a new, refined look. The Ocean Spa uses Caudalie products and guarantees ultimate relaxation.
For the active traveler, Cambridge Beaches has something for everyone with an onsite watersport rental pavilion as well as two pickleball courts, one tennis court, a basketball court, bocce ball court, putting green and croquet lawn.
For the golf lover, Cambridge Beaches is in close proximity to the renowned Port Royal Golf Course. For those wanting to explore more of the island, the hotel also has scooter and two-seat electric car rentals available, and the concierge can assist with any other requests.
For more information, visit the Cambridge Beaches’s website.