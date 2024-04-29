Discover Portugal Like a Local by Staying at the Picturesque Renaissance Porto Lapa Hotel
Ananya Panchal
At the Renaissance Porto Lapa Hotel, luxury meets historical charm for the most serene and vibrant boutique resort experience. The hotel, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s many esteemed establishments, is located in the heart of Porto, Portugal, and offers the perfect blend of modern comfort and Renaissance-inspired elegance.
The hotel, located on Lapa's hills, boasts panoramic city views and 163 rooms offering an elevated living experience, and suites feature private balconies overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
Drawing inspiration from the city, local architecture firm Visioarq Arquitectos and interior designers Broadway Malyan were commissioned to create Renaissance Porto Lapa Hotel as an “Art House in The Park.” Inspired by theatrical designs, the resort’s color scheme features pretty pastel pinks, champagne golds and dashes of petrol blue, all paying homage to the iconic Douro River which runs through Porto and Gaia. Guests can see a piece of history in the beautiful vintage Portuguese tiles adorning the walls behind original art pieces from renowned international artists.
Perhaps the most notable aspect of the Renaissance Porto Lapa is that it is a brand new property, built on what used to be an abandoned farm, known as Quinta das Águas Férreas. In an effort to revive and preserve the water duct that once crossed the farm, the area also contains a public park, scheduled to open this summer.
The Renaissance Porto Lapa is a sleek, sophisticated urban hideaway in Porto’s center, perfect for those who crave a private, laid-back getaway in the middle of the hustle and bustle of a city.
Accommodations
Guests can choose from a range of options including deluxe rooms, executive suites and family rooms, or the most luxurious choice, the presidential suite. Each room includes floor-to-ceiling windows that allow plenty of natural light to pour through the space.
All guests have access to modern 55″ LCD flat-screen TVs, high-quality sound systems, work desks and USB outlets.
Dining/Bars
Lapa Restaurant:
Experience traditional Portuguese cuisine with a modern twist at the Lapa Restaurant, where talented chefs artfully blend local flavors and seasonal ingredients to create a delightful menu. Whether you're in the mood for freshly caught seafood or excited to indulge in tender meat dishes, each bite is a celebration of Porto's rich culinary heritage.
Baroque Bar:
Unwind in style at Baroque Bar, where expert mixologists craft signature cocktails and pour premium wines from an extensive selection. Feel like a local while immersing yourself in the vibrant atmosphere and chat with Portuguese natives and fellow travelers from all over the world alike.
Terrace Café:
The Terrace Cafe boasts the most magnificent panoramic view of Porto's skyline. Enjoy al fresco dining at its finest, savor light bites, refreshing beverages, and artisanal coffee all while soaking up some sun.
Sky Bar:
Elevate your evening at the fifth floor Sky Bar. Sip on locally inspired cocktails and sample Portuguese-style light bites as you watch the sunset over the Atlantic Ocean.
Local attractions
The hotel offers hand-picked navigators to help you plan the stay of a lifetime and tell you what the guidebooks can’t. You’ll often see them out of the hotel in the local area, searching for the most intriguing, new and imaginative experiences the neighborhood has to offer.
Port Wine Tasting Tours
Explore the famous wine cellars of Porto and the Douro Valley, learning about the production of port wine and sampling different varieties.
D. Luis I Bridge
The D. Luis I Bridge is an iconic double-deck metal arch bridge spanning the Douro River, connecting Porto and Vila Nova de Gaia. It is approximately 1 mile from the hotel.
Historic Sightseeing Tours
Discover Porto's rich history and architecture with guided tours of landmarks such as the Porto Cathedral, Clerigos Tower and Livraria Lello bookstore.
River Cruises:
Enjoy a scenic cruise along the Douro River, taking in panoramic views of Porto's waterfront and historic bridges.
Local Cultural Events and Festivals:
Immerse yourself in Porto's vibrant culture by attending music concerts, art exhibitions and festivals celebrating local traditions and customs.
Resort Amenities
Spa and Wellness
Indulge in relaxation at the on-site spa, offering a variety of treatments such as massages, facials and body scrubs. Guests can rejuvenate and unwind in a tranquil setting.
Fitness Center
Stay active and energized at the hotel's fitness center, equipped with modern cardio machines, weightlifting equipment and yoga or aerobics classes.
FAQ
How do I get to the hotel?
The best options to get to the hotel from the airport are through pre-booked cars, taxi, Uber or metro.
How far is the hotel from the airport?
By car, 15 to 25 minutes and by train, 35 to 40 minutes.
How do I contact the hotel?
Website: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/opobr-renaissance-porto-lapa-hotel
Phone: 351 229 769 810
Instagram: @renaissanceportolapa