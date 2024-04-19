Experience Unparalleled Caribbean Sea Views at the Kempinski Hotel Cancún
Ananya Panchal
Nestled along the serene coastline of the Caribbean Sea, the Kempinski Hotel Cancún is a luxurious resort that offers unparalleled hospitality and a myriad of experiences to ensure an unforgettable stay. The renowned Mexican resort is the epitome of opulence and sophistication, offering lavish amenities from a collection of deluxe rooms with spectacular views to culinary experiences and relaxing spa therapies.
With a history spanning more than 30 years, the property was Cancún’s first luxury grand tourism hotel. This longevity reflects a deep understanding of luxury travel, positioning it as a landmark among Cancún hotels. It was the perfect home for the SI Swimsuit crew while it was in the region photographing a feature for its 60th anniversary issue.
The resort prides itself on unparalleled attention to its guests and has earned a prestigious five-star rating. Upon arrival, guests are greeted by the iconic Lady in Red, the exclusive brand ambassador who offers personalized recommendations and coordinates special surprises for guests. Whether arranging a romantic proposal or curating a unique, once-in-a-lifetime family adventure, the Lady in Red is dedicated to crafting unforgettable experiences tailored to each visitor.
Location
The hotel is a roughly 20-minute drive from Cancún International Airport. Taxis are available outside the airport terminal, but the resort also offers a shuttle service when booked in advance.
For more information on what to do, see and eat in Quintana Rao, a Mexican state on the Yucatán Peninsula, click here.
Accommodations
In 2022, the European hotel chain implemented extensive enhancements to elevate the guest experience, revamping all rooms and lounges with the brand’s signature European luxury style.
The hotel offers luxurious rooms and suites with sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea. Visitors have the option to stay in deluxe rooms, suites and private villas, all equipped with modern amenities, including flat-screen TVs, minibars and spacious bathrooms. All guests also have access to complimentary Wi-Fi access and 24-hour room service.
Bookings also include access to the pool, beach, gym and lounges. Food and drinks, spa treatments, beach cabanas and some other services are billed separately. However, you can enjoy unlimited food and drink for an all-inclusive experience with the Endless Flavors package.
Dining
The hotel boasts six delicious restaurants from fine dining to cafe style. Every meal is a delightful journey of flavors with a beautiful ambiance. Both Fantino and The Club Grill have earned prestigious Five Diamond ratings. Fantino is an elegant Mediterranean restaurant while The Club Grill offers light snacks and grilled specialties by the sea. Other restaurants' offerings range from a variety of local specialties to sushi and artisanal cocktails.
View menus and more information about each dining experience here.
Local Activities
The hotel is situated perfectly for rest and relaxation or adventure. You can explore the vibrant culture of Cancún with nearby attractions, scenic beaches, hiking, birdwatching or zip-lining adventures.
Ecological Tours: Explore Cancún’s natural wonders through wildlife excursions and nature tours showcasing the country’s biodiversity and stunning landscapes. Birdwatching expeditions offer a chance to spot a variety of avian species in their native environment.
Mayan Ruins: Dive into the rich history and cultural heritage of the Yucatán region with guided tours to historical sites and ancient Mayan ruins.
Water Sports: Cancún is home to the second largest barrier reef in the world. Kempinski can organize everything from snorkeling trips to scuba diving adventures in the crystal-clear waters to help you see the thriving ocean life.
Chichen Itza: Discover the ancient Mayan city of Chichen Itza, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and “New 7 Wonders of the World,” known for its iconic pyramid, El Castillo. Located less than three hours away from the hotel, guests can arrange transportation through the concierge service for a guided tour of this archaeological marvel.
Wellness and Relaxation
Relax and unwind at the Kempinski Spa, which offers a range of rejuvenating treatments and wellness services from hot stone massage to aromatherapy.
Stay active at the hotel’s fitness center, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and personalized training sessions. The resort also offers group aqua aerobics classes and beachside yoga, all against the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea. Participate in recreational activities such as yoga classes, cooking workshops and beach volleyball tournaments organized by the resort. Just ask the concierge for more information.