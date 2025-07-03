This Five-Star Boutique Hotel in Zermatt Is the Chicest Getaway in the Alps
Nestled in the southwest Swiss Alps near the Italian border is the quaint town of Zermatt. Equal parts picturesque European charm and outdoor adventure, the town is the perfect getaway for skiing and snowboarding in the wintertime, and climbing and hiking in the summertime. The town sits at an elevation of around 5,315 ft. at the base of some of Switzerland's highest peaks, including the famous Matterhorn.
One of the things that retains the charm of Zermatt is the number of family-owned businesses. The Alpine village has a large volume of restaurants, shops and hotels that are all still family-owned, giving the town a distinct character. The Omnia is one such hotel. The five-star venue is owned by the Schärer family and is the perfect blend of luxury, design and wellness.
How to get there
Zermatt is famous for being car-free, adding to its charm. As such, the best way to travel to Zermatt is by train, as Switzerland is famous for its world-renowned rail network. The train ride to Zermatt itself is picture-worthy. Once you arrive at your destination, a golf cart from the Omnia will be waiting to greet you and escort you and your luggage to the property.
About the Omnia
Reimagined by New York architect and designer Ali Tayar, the Omnia opened in 2006 and is a contemporary take on a mountain lodge. Built into a cliff itself in the center of the village, the Omnia both elegantly blends into the hillside and stands as an architectural marvel of its own. As you enter the hotel from town, you actually walk through a cave to a glass elevator that ascends to the main lobby, which feels very James Bond-esque. The feeling of the space is absolutely timeless and sleek, while still leaving you feeling connected to nature and the elements around you.
A luxurious getaway
Christian Eckert, general manager of the Omnia, explains that what people are looking for today in terms of luxury is a personalized breakaway from their routines. The Omnia offers a world-class spa and a Michelin-star restaurant specializing in locally sourced ingredients, as well as access to the great outdoors. The mix of experiences defines the hotel experience.
The hotel partners with several local businesses, making rentals and access to outdoor adventures as seamless as possible. The staff at the hotel are extremely friendly and go above and beyond to help make sure you get the most out of your visit to Zermatt.
“Zermatt is still a very sporty destination,” Eckert explains. “So, the two seasons are completely different. Summer is really focused on hiking, and so [it’s] just a natural experience to be out, you know, to be in nature. And of course [skiing] is the winter sport [in Zermatt]. So there are so many things to do.”
Rooms and suites
The Omnia offers 30 rooms, including 12 suites, ranging from cozy double rooms to grand suites. Highlights include open fireplaces, soaking tubs, private saunas and balconies with Matterhorn or village views.
Dining
The food at the Omnia is a standout experience in its own right. Executive Chef André Kneubühler leads the Michelin star program and emphasizes seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with a modern vegetarian base. “I love working with local ingredients—they’re full of character—and using modern techniques to let them shine,” Kneubühler says of his craft. “It’s exciting to mix classic Alpine dishes with international flair, creating something fresh, yet familiar.
Breakfasts feature yogurts and milks from local producers, and specials change daily. No matter the fare, every meal is a true delight.
Wellness and spa
The Mystical Spa at the Omnia is exclusively for hotel guests. Facilities include an indoor/outdoor pool, Finnish sauna, Turkish bath, caldarium, flower-grotto steam room, outdoor whirlpool with Matterhorn views, gym and two private treatment rooms for massage, yoga or Pilates.
Perched above the town, guests can relax in the outdoor hot tub while taking in sweeping views of snowcapped peaks. It is a truly unique experience that is not to be missed.
Giving back
Beyond the hotel's commitment to sustainability, The Omnia is also focused on community-building. The hotel participates in a sustainable initiative called the Giving Bag. In each room, there is a bag that guests can leave unwanted items in that they do not wish to travel home with, and the hotel will distribute the items to local organizations to connect them with people in need.
Rates and booking info
For booking information, visit https://the-omnia.com/en/.