Great Exuma, Bahamas Offers Unparalleled Adventure and Jaw-Dropping Views
Great Exuma, part of the Bahamas archipelago, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and crystal-clear turquoise waters. The largest island in the Exuma chain, it offers marvelous protected beaches, vibrant coral reefs and a super relaxed, laid-back atmosphere so you can truly embrace the vacation you deserve.
Whether you’re visiting the island because you have always dreamed of swimming with the pigs, or an adventurous day along the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park is more your vibe, the activity options are endless.
With its charming local culture and breathtaking scenery, Great Exuma is a perfect destination for your next tropical vacation. It also proved to be the most picturesque location for a series of SI Swimsuit photo shoots in 2019. Photographer Laretta Houston and brand icon Tyra Banks practically broke the internet when the industry legend landed on the cover of that year’s issue after being photographed in Great Exuma. Brand models Kelsey Merritt, Winnie Harlow and Olivia Brower also experienced the magic of the Bahamas during their own respective photo shoots for the issue.
While in Great Exuma, spend your mornings taking in the views while sipping coffee (or fresh coconut water), your afternoons at local markets, and evenings dining on the island’s signature cracked conch dish (a tangy mix of fresh conch, lime and fried veggies).
Most restaurants in Great Exuma boast a delightful blend of Bahamian and Caribbean flavors, of which seafood is a staple. Bahamian cuisine also features hearty stews and soups as side dishes, and dessert menus often include unique treats like guava duff and sweet rolls drizzled with rum sauce.
The Exuma islands began as a salt mining port and were once a safe haven for pirates, and eventually a cotton-producing colony. Each vastly different period of time has evolved and influenced the destination in some way. With incredible weather year-round and a well-connected Exuma International Airport (GGT), the island an ideal vacation spot.
