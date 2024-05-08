Itz’ana Resort and Residences: Where the Height of Luxury Meets Local Charm in Belize
Ananya Panchal
Nestled amidst the stunning natural beauty of Belize, Itz’ana Resort and Residences stands as a beacon of luxury, adventure and cultural immersion. From its elevated accommodations to its commitment to sustainability, each aspect of the resort is designed to offer guests a unique and unforgettable experience.
At Itz’ana, refined living meets local charm, as each villa is meticulously crafted with Belizean materials and adorned with art, providing guests with a sense of cultural immersion and comfort.
One of the resort’s standout features is its unparalleled access to Belize’s natural wonders. Situated between the Caribbean Sea and Placencia Lagoon, guests have direct access to the Belize Barrier Reef, one of the world’s largest coral reef systems, as well as ancient Mayan ruins and lush wildlife sanctuaries. Itz’ana takes pride in tailoring personalized experiences for guests, from adventure tours to cultural excursions and relaxation packages, ensuring each stay is customized to the wants, needs and comfort levels of every guest.
Accommodations
Guests at Itz’ana Hotel can select from a range of luxurious accommodations, each designed to provide an intimate connection with the surrounding natural beauty.
Beachfront villas: These villas offer spacious living areas, private pools and outdoor showers.
Beachfront suites: Elegantly designed suites with spacious bedrooms, separate living areas and a private balcony.
Deluxe rooms: Compact yet luxurious, deluxe rooms offer stylish comfort with modern amenities and either garden or pool views.
Penthouse suites: Experience the epitome of luxury with penthouse suites boasting expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, premium amenities and panoramic views.
Hotel Amenities
A stay at the Itz’ana is meant to be relaxing, tailored to whatever “vacation” means to each guest—whether that means keeping up with your at-home fitness routine or completely unplugging and taking a break.
Wellness spa: Indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments inspired by ancient Mayan techniques designed to soothe the mind, body and spirit, or try out a once-in-a-lifetime sunrise yoga class.
Infinity pool and beach club: Relax by the infinity pool or unwind on the pristine beaches of Placencia, where attentive staff members ensure your every need is met with refreshing drinks and snacks.
Fitness center: Work up a sweat in the hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness center.
Local activities
Guests at the Itz’ana are situated in a prime spot between the Caribbean Sea and Placencia Lagoon. The adventure and activity options are endless and there’s something for everyone, from the culinary fanatic and the water sports lover to the dancing queen and history buff alike.
Cooking classes: Learn the secrets of Belizean cuisine with interactive cooking classes led by expert chefs, where you can create and savor delicious dishes using fresh, local ingredients.
Rum tasting tours: Belize is known for its rich rum heritage. Visit a local distillery to get a literal taste of luxury, or learn about the distillation process from the people who have been doing it for decades.
Water sports: Dive into adventure with a variety of water sport activities such as kayaking, paddleboarding and sailing, perfect for exploring the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean Sea. It’s also a great way to explore the vibrant marine life of the Belize Barrier Reef.
Live entertainment: Enjoy evenings filled with live music, cultural performances and themed events showcasing the vibrant spirit of Belizean hospitality.
Cultural tours: Discover ancient Mayan sites like Lubantuum or Nim Li Punit. Alternatively, for an all-day activity, visit Guatemala’s Tikal National Park.
Nature and wildlife excursions: Hike and spot wildlife at the Cockscomb Basin Jaguar Sanctuary or cruise along the Monkey River to spot howler monkeys, crocodiles and a variety of bird species.
Adventure sports: Zip-line through the magical, lush jungles or take a tube through ancient sparkling crystal caves adorned with Mayan artifacts.
Dining
The Itz’ana takes pride in its culinary experience, with restaurants that focus on sustainable, farm-to-table dining crafted with local Belizean ingredients. Talented chefs on site masterfully prepare unique, unforgettable dishes for every meal.
Limilia Restaurant
This restaurant, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner options, showcases a fusion of local and international flavors meant to satisfy diverse palates. Using locally sourced ingredients like fresh seafood, fruits and vegetables, each dish embodies the essence of Belizean cuisine and tradition.
Nadu Bar and Grill
Nadu Bar and Grill offers a laid-back dining experience, serving up light meals, snacks and an array of cocktails. Perfect for waterfront enjoyment or post-swim relaxation, it’s an ideal spot to unwind with a refreshing drink and enjoy delightful bites.
How do I get to the hotel?
Travelers who arrive at Belize City’s Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) can take another 30-45 minute flight to the Placencia Airport (PLJ) or embark on a three to four hour road trip to the resort.
From Placencia Airport, the hotel is just a short drive, and guests can arrange transportation, coordinated in advance with the hotel.
Phone: US: (813)-567-1059 / Belize: +(501)-523-3250
Instagram: @itzanabelize