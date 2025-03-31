This Jamaica All-Inclusive Resort Will Take Your Breath Away
Just a short 15-minute drive from the airport, Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa is great for those looking for easy-to-reach destinations. The Jamaica property is also perfect for anyone wanting stress-free travel options as it is an all-inclusive hotel and adults only. The chic design and vibrant atmosphere welcome guests as soon as they step foot into the lobby.
At every turn, there is a view that will leave you well, breathless. Surrounded by Montego Bay Marine Park, the hotel also has the only rooftop pool and bar in Montego Bay allowing for endless lounging opportunities overlooking stunning 360-degree views of the mountain, ocean and bay.
The Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa is a place where guests can do as little or as much as they would like. They can connect and socialize at the beach club, fire pits, five bars and lounges and six restaurants or indulge in spa treatments and lots of R&R. The hotel even has wow-worthy entertainment each night from aerial dancers to Jamaican steel drums.
Its close proximity to downtown Montego Bay – just 10 minutes – makes it the optimal choice for anyone who likes to go beyond the property. Keep reading to learn all about this all-inclusive resort.
Accommodations
Starting from $308.50 per person per night, the 150-suite resort has a range of rooms from a Junior Suite, Junior Suite Swim Out to the Presidential Suite and Xhale Club Rooms. Each suite offers either one king-size bed or two queen beds and a hot tub on the balcony or terrace, as well as breathtaking views of the mountain, ocean or bay.
Activities on property
Visiting the Hyatt Inclusive Property is really what you make of it. Daily sunset meditation can help with recharging from work and life. For the more active guests, tennis and pickleball are offered and fitness classes. Any creative folk can create lasting memories by signing up for a sip n paint class or by taking an Afrobeatz dance lesson. There are frequent DJ-fueled pool soirees and access to kayaks, snorkeling, paddleboards and more, which are included amenities.
Activities off property
The hotel is near Jamaica’s first and fully underwater national park with protected swimming areas and extraordinary snorkeling. And for those wanting to head downtown, it’s quick drive to the famous Montego Bay “Hip Strip” offers daytime shopping, local handicrafts and exciting nightlife.
A sky bridge connects Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa to Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay and Secrets St. James Montego Bay, where guests have full access to all amenities.
The dining options
Six specialty dining options featuring both local and international cuisines, with both buffet and a la carte options. Guests can immerse themselves in the local culinary offerings of Jamaica with a food cart that features the famous Jamaican jerk chicken.
The spa
Secrets Spa is a haven for rejuvenating body and facial treatments, soothing hydrotherapy, relaxing massages, pampering salons and award-winning skincare products. The 15,000 sq. foot venue is nothing but pure indulgence including a peaceful Yoga garden, invigorating hydrotherapy circuit, sauna, steam room and private Vichy showers.
Treatments can be done indoors or outside, but why stop at just one. There are several spa packages from the Secrets Reflection Wellnessfusion journey that includes a relaxing massage, royal facial, skin body polish and a skin nourishing body wrap to the Couples Moon & Stars Wellnessfusion massage which focuses on fatigue, stress and muscle tension.
For more information about Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa, visit their website.