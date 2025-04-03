This Jamaican Hotel’s Ralph Lauren Outfitted Rooms Will Guarantee Sweet Dreams
Driving onto the Round Hill Hotel and Villas property in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the scenery is enough to feel an immediate sense of calm. The turquoise blue of the Caribbean paired with the lush, green landscape, it is where people go to unwind and relax. Making sure that the inside aesthetic complemented the surroundings, the hotel that was founded by John Pringle in 1953, enlisted top American designer Ralph Lauren to outfit the rooms.
Situated on what was previously a sugarcane, coconut and pimento plantation, the Round Hill Hotel and Villas was one of the first boutique resorts on the West Indies island. Important to Pringle, he wanted to create a place that was private and exclusive. Over the decades, the resort has maintained its reputation as a haven of elegance, blending classic Caribbean hospitality with modern amenities while preserving its rich heritage.
The notable designer, after visiting the 110-acre resort, ended up purchasing his own villa on property, making it an obvious synergy when he was asked to decorate the 36 guest rooms and suites and the resort’s interiors. Carried throughout the property, Lauren preserved the legacy of the Round Hill’s understated sophistication but added his signature style.
The rooms, which start around $700 per night and vary on the season, all evoke a crisp, clean Caribbean ambiance but don’t take away from the wonders seen beyond the walls. The resort recently completed an enhancement to many of its common areas and shared spaces, including the iconic Ralph Lauren Bar. The nautical design is the perfect design element where guests can sip expertly crafted cocktails or any of the classics.
In addition to the ocean view rooms and suites, an all-new villa debuted in late 2024. Villa 14 comprises three distinct villas as well as a dedicated staff building. The two-story Main House spans 4,800 square feet, the two-story One Bedroom South offers 2,000 square feet, and the three-story Tree House covers 2,650 square feet. Each is a masterpiece of design, featuring high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling folding glass doors and breathtaking views.
The Round Hill Hotel and Villas has been a chosen destination for Hollywood elite and royalty. Grace Kelly, Clark Gable and Audrey Hepburn as well as influential figures such as Sir Noël Coward and Jacqueline Kennedy all called it their home away from home when visiting Jamaica. Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs also filmed iconic scenes of the 1998 film “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.”