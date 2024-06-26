Jessica Aidi Paid a Visit to the Incredible Dolphin Cay During Her SI Swimsuit Feature
In 2019, SI Swimsuit held its second annual Swim Search, the brand’s open casting call. Of the many who submitted their names and vied for a chance to grace the pages of the annual issue, six finalists were chosen.
Among them was French model Jessica Aidi. As a finalist, she had the chance to travel to Paradise Island, Bahamas for her feature in the 2019 SI Swimsuit issue. Her trip included a handful of bright blue swimsuits, perfectly styled to complement the stunning natural backdrop, and several memorable moments captured by photographer Yu Tsai.
But the trip didn’t simply entail a photo shoot, either. While in the Bahamas, the model had the chance to make a stop at Dolphin Cay, Atlantis’s safe haven for rescued wildlife.
Founded in 2017, the space was initially intended as a rehabilitation habit for 17 dolphins and 10 sea lions stranded after Hurricane Katrina. Over the years, its purpose and mission has grown more robust. Now, in addition to being home to those original sea animals, it is home to over a dozen dolphin calves and other sea creatures.
It is one of the world’s largest open-air habitats, giving animals the chance to thrive while rehabilitating. The staff is made up of marine-mammal specialists and veterinarians dedicated to research in addition to rescue and rehabilitation.
Aidi—along with the other 2019 Swim Search finalists—had the chance to see this all first-hand in the Bahamas. The visit to Dolphin Cay certainly made the model’s feature (a few photos from which are below) that much more memorable.