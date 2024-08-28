New York’s Bellport Inn Is the Ultimate Destination for Luxurious Relaxation
Whether you’re looking to book an end of summer excursion or a fun getaway for the fall, the Bellport Inn, located in on the South Shore of Long Island, is your ticket for a luxurious and accomodating stay.
The property, which dates back to 1888, offers four unique bedrooms in the main house, along with a garden suite (complete with two bedrooms) and a private cottage. And while rooms can be reserved individually, the entire property can also be rented to accommodate up to 21 guests for large events like wedding parties, reunions and retreats.
Open year-round, the Bellport Inn offers affluent accommodations adorned with pieces from local artists, makers and craftspeople. From artwork by local artists and photographers Myron Greene, Patrice Cassanova and Jan Shannon to kitchens stocked with locally-sourced granola and wines, everything at the Bellport Inn offers a unique and local touch that feels like a sweetly designed beachside cottage.
While there are no restaurants on site, the Bellport Inn’s chef can be booked in advance to create anything from welcoming grazing boards to full dinners for guests. Plus, the property offers both private and shared kitchens as well as complimentary snack pantries for guests.
When it comes to exploring the local area, the Bellport Inn offers top notch service to accommodate guests. Staff can arrange a ferry to nearby Fire Island’s Ho Hum Beach, along with private boat rentals, paddle boarding lessons, surfing excursions, wine tastings, fishing and much more.
Additionally, the Bellport Inn offers visitors access to a guest portal to peruse activities based on season. There, they will find the team’s favorite restaurants, shops and galleries, in addition to itineraries for seasonal activities, from wine tastings to hiking trails to apple and pumpkin picking.
FAQ
Where is the hotel?
The Bellport Inn is located just 60 miles outside of New York City in Bellport Village on the Great South Bay of Long Island. The property’s address is 160 S Country Rd, Bellport, N.Y. 11713.
How do I get to the hotel?
The Bellport Inn is easily accessible by train (Long Island Rail Road) from New York City, while ferry service from Connecticut is about 40 minutes away. The hotel is about an hour-and-a-half drive from New York City.
How far is the hotel from the airport?
The closest airport, Long Island MacArthur Airport, is 20 minutes away, while LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport are both about an hour away.
What are the hotel rates?
Rates range from $325 to $1,600 per night and increase to $3,600 and up per night for a full property rental. Check current rates and book your stay here.
What amenities are included?
The Bellport Inn offers a number of amenities for guests, including a fully-stocked complimentary snack pantry, luxury Matouk and Frette linens, Frette robes, locally-made bath products, outdoor showers, a wood burning hot tub, an herb garden, outdoor grills, a fire pit, beach chairs, beach towels, umbrellas, WiFi and cable televisions. The property also has sporting equipment like yoga mats and pickleball paddles available for use, as well as cribs and high chairs for guests visiting with children.