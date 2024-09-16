SI Swimsuit’s Official Travel Guide to La Roque-Gageac, France
La Roque-Gageac is a small, rural village nestled in Southwestern France. The village is built into limestone cliffs that tower over the Dordogne River, offering magnificent views. La Roque-Gageac has a rich history reflected in its landmarks, including ancient castles, cave dwellings and remnants of Middle Age fortifications.
How to get to La Roque-Gageac
Traveling to La Roque-Gageac is generally straightforward, but does depend on your starting point and transport mode. The closest airports to La Roque-Gageac include Bergerac Dordogne Périgord and Périgueux-Bassillac. From there, you will need to rent a car or use a combination of train and local transport to reach the village.
Driving is typically the most flexible and convenient way to get to La Roque-Gageac, and it allows you to enjoy the scenic Dordogne countryside along the way.
What to do in La Roque-Gageac
There are many outdoor activities in La Roque-Gageac, such as canoeing, kayaking, hiking, paragliding, cycling, and, most popularly, hot air balloons! The best way to absorb all of La Roque-Gageac’s beauty is through this mode of transportation. Ballooning provides panoramic views of medieval castles, sunflower fields and other majestic landscapes. Book a hot air balloon ride with Montgolfières du Périgord for a serene experience.
Kayaking is another great way to see all that La Roque-Gageac has to offer. Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the Dordogne Valley as the river weaves you through beautifully-preserved towns and the rolling countryside. Then, make a pit stop at outdoor wine bar Vinothèque de Beynac for a refreshing beverage.
Exploring the caves in the Dordogne region is a must. These caves are an integral part of the region’s culture and include some of the most famous prehistoric artifacts in the world. Popular caves include Grotte de Domme, Le Gouffre de Padirac and Lès Lascaux.
Where to eat in La Roque-Gageac
Visit Terrasses de la Roque for lunch, a seafood and oyster bar situated in the heart of the old city. The restaurant is perched above the Dordogne River and has spectacular views. The onion confit with foie gras was superb. Make sure to order their homemade ice cream for dessert!
Experience the flavors of the region with a visit to the local farmers market, held every Friday morning throughout the summer. This vibrant market features a variety of fresh produce, including truffles, foie gras, local wines and savory pastries—something to delight every palate.
For a day trip, head to the neighboring village of Sarlat. This charming medieval town offers a unique shopping experience with an array of boutiques, artisanal crafts and antique treasures. Stop at Café Marcel, a quaint French café, for the best croque monsieur.
Dine at Le Petit Paris, a Michelin-starred restaurant, in Périgord village. Le Petit Paris is led by a local chef who takes pride in incorporating regional produce into his meals. While the menus change weekly, one delightful constant is their Grand Marnier soufflé—the perfect end to any meal.
Indulge in exquisite, five-star dining with personal private Chef Dimitri. This acclaimed French chef crafts four-course meals paired with delectable local wines. For those seeking a culinary challenge, Chef Dimitri also offers cooking classes.