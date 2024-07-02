The 4 Best Beaches to Visit in the Mexican Caribbean
While many of us are gearing up for holiday travel around the Fourth of July, some are planning their getaways a bit further ahead into the future. If you find yourself falling into the latter camp, there’s no better destination than the Mexican Caribbean.
The best time to visit the Mexican Caribbean is during the dry season, which falls between November through April, so now is the ideal time to plan your travels. Though prices might be a bit higher and the islands may be somewhat more crowded during peak season, you’ll skip out on the rainy months (which run June through October). The Mexican Caribbean boasts tropical year-round temperatures that average between 70 F° to 90 F°, so you really can’t go wrong with this destination.
And while there’s plenty to do in the Mexican Caribbean—indulge in local cuisine and explore cenotes, for example—there are several can’t-miss beaches in the area. Ahead of your visit, be sure to scope out the following locations.
Playa Paraíso
This beach beach in Tulum is known for its crystal clear blue waters and is free to access.
Playa Norte
Ranked among Tripadvisor’s best beaches in the world, this white sand beach on Isla Mujeres is an excellent swimming spot.
Akumal Beach
Akumal Beach is known for its sea turtle population and snorkeling, so this is a great spot to visit for a bit of adventure.
Playa Punta Cocos
End your day by relaxing and watching the sunset on this serene beach on Holbox Island.
For more on what to do while visiting the Mexican Caribbean, including a few SI Swimsuit-approved lodging options, click here.