Why This South Florida Resort Belongs on Your Family’s Travel List
Tucked along the southeastern coast of Florida between Miami and Palm Beach, Boca Raton is more than just a sun-soaked paradise, it's a city that blends luxury with laid-back charm in a way few destinations can match. Falling in line with its surroundings, The Boca Raton Beach Club, part of the legendary Boca Raton resort complex, is a reimagined coastal retreat where classic glamour meets contemporary indulgence that is set amidst 200 lake and oceanfront acres.
Situated on the coast with sweeping Atlantic Ocean views and private golden sands, The Beach Club is South Florida’s only private beach resort where guests can unwind, relax and will leave with an unforgettable experience. Following its stunning rebranding and renovation in January 2025, the Beach Club has emerged as a beacon of modern sophistication. It's a haven for those seeking the ease of beachfront living with the amenities and energy of a world-class destination.
The evolution of the Beach Club is ready to attract a whole new category of travelers while continuing to be a destination for many legacy guests. The new Beach Club reflects the very best in design, curated dining experiences and stunning guest rooms as seen throughout The Boca Raton.
Stay
The Beach Club’s 210 expansive guest rooms and suites are a masterclass in coastal design, seamlessly merging indoor elegance with the beauty of the outdoors. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean or the Intracoastal Waterway, inviting in natural light and the gentle sea breeze. Inside, the aesthetic is crisp and modern with honed marble, cerused woods and touches of vibrant coral velvet that create a warm, textural palette inspired by the surrounding landscape.
With a tripling of its suite offerings, the Beach Club now features the Grand Suite + Lanai, available in one- and two-bedroom layouts. These luxe accommodations open onto generous poolside terraces with plush lounge seating, allowing guests to slip effortlessly between indoor comfort and open-air relaxation.
Beach Club room rates start around $600 depending on the season.
Dine
With an enhanced focus on culinary experiences as overseen by Executive Chef Gonzalo Rivera, Beach Club has standout restaurants, lounges and more casual settings. Marisol is a collaboration with Michelin-award-winning chef and raw bar expert Johnny Spero that serves up Mediterranean fare with fresh seafood delivered daily by local fishermen. Onda, Beach Club’s new sand-side restaurant, features outdoor dining inspired by iconic coastal destinations. Executive Chef Adriano Venturini of Eden Roc Cap Cana is at the helm. Nearby, Sand Bar is an open-air gathering spot for creative refreshments, and Living Room has a sweeping outdoor terrace perfect for light bites, gourmet coffee during the day and aperitifs in the evening.
What to do
The goal of the Beach Club is for guests to get some rest and relaxation in a beautiful setting. When not lounging on the beach or at the three pools, there are plenty of activities to do such as surfing and pedal kayaking. The Cabana Club by Vilebrequin, a collection of vibrant pool cabanas designed in partnership with St. Tropez swimwear brand Vilebrequin can be reserved at any point of the stay.
For an afternoon excursion along the Intracoastal, Sorbetto is Beach Club’s floating Fiat 500 boat that adds a playful twist while showcasing the Italian craftsmanship the car company. Guests may also access The Boca Raton’s fleet of luxury yachts and catamarans for public excursions and private charters.
In addition to experiences at the Forbes Five-Star Beach Club, a stay provides access to The Boca Raton’s Harborside amenities. Just a five-minute water taxi across the Intracoastal, the resort offers golf, tennis, pickleball, wellness experiences at Spa Palmera, as well as three pools, water slides, a floating river, and more at the four-acre Harborside Pool Club. Families with young children may enjoy premium childcare at Banyan Bunch kids club, and an exclusive tween hangout at The Break.
The Boca Raton hosts several exclusive events throughout the year. Standouts include elevated children’s programming, a Fashion & Lifestyle series with premier fashion houses and the Palm Beach Symphony Candlelight Concert series that fills the resort with unmatched melodies. The Boca Raton launched its inaugural Artisans of Wine & Food multi-day celebration in January 2025 and will continue the tradition each year moving forward.
