The Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa Has the Only Rooftop Pool in Jamaica
Jamaica undeniably has some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean and the world, but truth is, not everyone is a ‘beach person’. For those that prefer to lounge without the risk of getting sand in crevices they didn’t even know existed, pools are always a safer, less messy option. The Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa has three pools to choose from, including the only rooftop pool and bar in Montego Bay.
While taking in the stunning 360-degree mountain, ocean and bay views, guests can connect, socialize or get some much-needed R&R on the comfortable loungers. The Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa also has DJ-fueled pool soirees that provide unlimited entertainment at the 150-suite, adults-only, all-inclusive resort.
The Altitude restaurant and rooftop bar have those same panoramic views accompanied by a gastronomic adventure with dishes that combine elements of different culinary traditions and specialty cocktails to sip in the sun and after.
Keep scrolling to see the other buffet and a la carte dining options that feature both local and international fare as well as where to grab a cocktail on property. And don’t miss out on the food cart that features the famous Jamaican jerk chicken or a rum punch!
Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa Restaurants
Fish Nets
A foodie’s delight with delicately grilled seafood and other specialties served in a casual Caribbean ambience.
Bare Buns Grill
Enjoy burgers, Jamaican patties and light fare in a contemporary atmosphere with magnificent views at the Breathless Beach Club.
Culinaria
Culinaria is an international specialties restaurant that has an extensive à la carte selection of classic, international menus with a Caribbean influence in air-conditioned indoor seating or outdoor terrace.
Sofrito
The Latin cuisine restaurant used locally grown ingredients served in a sophisticated ambiance with communal table options for mingling.
Spoon
This is the main buffet restaurant serving a variety of international specialties with air-conditioned indoor seating and outdoor terrace options.
Wink
Hang out in the lobby bar, café and music lounge with its chic design and vibrant atmosphere. Here you can enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, premium coffee, snacks and entertainment.
Foam
The beach bar has refreshing cocktails served under palapas at the Breathless Beach Club.
FreeStyle Swim Up Bar
Who doesn’t love a swim up bar? The main pool in the entertainment zone allows you to sip and stay cool in the water as a DJ provides entertainment.