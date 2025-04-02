Swimsuit

The Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa Has the Only Rooftop Pool in Jamaica

With 360-degree views of the mountain, ocean and bay, this is where you will want to lounge.

Alisandra Puliti

Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa has the only rooftop pool in Montego Bay
Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa

Jamaica undeniably has some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean and the world, but truth is, not everyone is a ‘beach person’. For those that prefer to lounge without the risk of getting sand in crevices they didn’t even know existed, pools are always a safer, less messy option. The Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa has three pools to choose from, including the only rooftop pool and bar in Montego Bay.

While taking in the stunning 360-degree mountain, ocean and bay views, guests can connect, socialize or get some much-needed R&R on the comfortable loungers. The Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa also has DJ-fueled pool soirees that provide unlimited entertainment at the 150-suite, adults-only, all-inclusive resort.

The Altitude restaurant and rooftop bar have those same panoramic views accompanied by a gastronomic adventure with dishes that combine elements of different culinary traditions and specialty cocktails to sip in the sun and after.

Altitude Restaurant at Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa
Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa

Keep scrolling to see the other buffet and a la carte dining options that feature both local and international fare as well as where to grab a cocktail on property. And don’t miss out on the food cart that features the famous Jamaican jerk chicken or a rum punch!

Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa Restaurants

Fish Nets

A foodie’s delight with delicately grilled seafood and other specialties served in a casual Caribbean ambience.

Bare Buns Grill

Enjoy burgers, Jamaican patties and light fare in a contemporary atmosphere with magnificent views at the Breathless Beach Club.

Culinaria

Culinaria is an international specialties restaurant that has an extensive à la carte selection of classic, international menus with a Caribbean influence in air-conditioned indoor seating or outdoor terrace.

Sofrito

The Latin cuisine restaurant used locally grown ingredients served in a sophisticated ambiance with communal table options for mingling.

Spoon

This is the main buffet restaurant serving a variety of international specialties with air-conditioned indoor seating and outdoor terrace options.

Wink

Hang out in the lobby bar, café and music lounge with its chic design and vibrant atmosphere. Here you can enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, premium coffee, snacks and entertainment.

Foam

The beach bar has refreshing cocktails served under palapas at the Breathless Beach Club.

FreeStyle Swim Up Bar

Who doesn’t love a swim up bar? The main pool in the entertainment zone allows you to sip and stay cool in the water as a DJ provides entertainment.

Alisandra Puliti is a NYC-based entertainment journalist with over 15 years of experience. Before joining the SI Swimsuit team as a contributing editor, the Penn State alum held several positions at HELLO! and HOLA! Media, Us Weekly and OK! Magazine. Throughout her tenure, she has been a fixture at events such as the Golden Globes to the Cannes Film Festival and has interviewed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana and more of Hollywood’s elite. A self-professed ‘social homebody,’ when she isn’t home binge-watching the newest streaming series or perfecting pasta dishes, her constant wanderlust has her packing her bags and heading out for a new adventure –most likely back to Italy!

