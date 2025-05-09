The Little Details in This Florida Seaside Resort’s Suites Make a Big Impact
When deciding where to stay on vacation, style and design are just as important as location and service. It’s the little details that make a big impact and can make any trip unforgettable, which Beach Club at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. understood all too well during their recent renovations. The crisp coastal décor is carried throughout the property and into the 210 rooms and suites, which are in and of itself a seamless blend of comfort and elegance.
Beach Club’s beachfront suites offer more than a place to stay, they provide a further escape where elevated design meets the natural beauty of its surroundings and absolute privacy as a promise. In these premier suites, guests can indulge in relaxed sophistication among open, light-filled spaces with various outdoor living spaces outfitted with custom furniture and loungers.
Stay
There are six different layouts at Beach Club, but they all have a soothing palette of soft earth tones and coral that complement this seaside location. Accommodations range from one to two bedrooms with the largest being able to hold up to eight guests. Upon entering, a sense of calm immediately comes over guests and problems wash away for the foreseeable future.
The largest being Grand Suite + Lanai that has views of the Atlantic Ocean from the vast, private outdoor living room of the one-or two-bedroom suite. Those who choose to stay here have the best of both land and sea and are steps away from all three pools on property. This suite combines an impressive indoor space with an up-to-750-square-foot outdoor living room filled with bespoke furnishings like your own day bed, loungers, hammocks, café table and television.
For those who may not want all that space, the Ocean View Suite, Partial Ocean View Suite, Lake View Suite can accommodate up to four guests, have two bathrooms – always a plus – and floor-to-ceiling windows to still take in the views. The Ocean View Studio Suite + Terrance and Studio Suite + Lanai can also have up to four guests in a larger room with either a king bed and sofa bed or two queen beds. The latter has a private 250-square-foot outdoor area and direct access to the pools.
Benefits of the Suite Life
During the stay, The Boca Raton Suite Collection offers an added layer of exclusivity and access for any suite guests of Beach Club, Tower and Yacht Club. Suite Collection guests will have exceptional amenities, personalized butler services and dedicated VIP Ambassadors who can curate itineraries. And when opting to stay in a suite, there is no need to wake up extra early (like at some other resorts) to secure a beach lounger since a private zone is always reserved.
The same goes for the restaurants with suite guests having priority dining reservations to all of The Boca Raton's venues. The Top of the Tower on the 27th floor on Harborside is also a nice retreat and private for suite guests to take in the breathtakingly beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean and South Florida coastline. Throughout the day, there are special beverage and culinary offerings that highlight global cuisine, including a curated Moet & Chandon menu.
If there is ever a question in what to do or where to go, The Top of the Tower always has a curated calendar of experiences such as British High Tea, Flight Nights with a sommelier, cooking and cocktail making demos and mid-day discovery cruises. If venturing off property is of interest, a complimentary house car is at guests’ disposal for drop-off and pick-up from Mizner Park entertainment district.
For more information about Beach Club Suites or of the resort overall, visit the property’s official website.