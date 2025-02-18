The Maybourne Beverly Hills is the Ultimate Luxurious Oasis in Los Angeles
The Maybourne Beverly Hills is an oasis steps away from Rodeo Drive that may have you rethink heading home on your original check out date. Located in Los Angeles’ Golden Triangle, this property is the first in North America for the Maybourne Hotel Group, which owns and operates some of London’s most legendary hotels from Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley, as well as The Maybourne Riviera set on the Côte d’Azur, France.
Though it may be almost 5,500 miles away from its sister properties, The Maybourne Beverly Hills is the perfect combination of European charm and California flair. The hotel also offers a fresh perspective for the destination while maintaining the true essence of its hotel group. The landmark building itself seems like a transplant from the South of France.
The moment guests walk through the front doors, it is a retreat from the hustle and bustle of the busy city. With a level of excellence that is synonymous with luxury hospitality, staff are always prepared and willing to accommodate visitors’ every need. Its lobby is the heart of the hotel and offers guests an immediate pulse on what to expect during their stay.
The floral display creates the most gorgeous aroma immediately relaxing the senses and mind. Unwind even further by booking an appointment at the spa. With several hospitality options, a rooftop pool and guestrooms so inviting that the Do Not Disturb sign might stay on the door a bit longer, The Maybourne Beverly Hills is guaranteed to be your home away from home.
Guestrooms
The 201 rooms and 55 suites were designed in collaboration with 2020 Elle Décor UK Interior Designer of the Year, Bryan O’Sullivan. The aesthetic of each incorporates soothing California pastels, bright, spacious interiors and carefully curated bespoke furniture. For the avid reader, the suites also have curated library collections. And for the art lover, there are one-of-a-kind pieces in each room and suite.
Dining and Drink
Dante Beverly Hills is the first location for the NYC restaurant outside of Manhattan. Situated on the hotel’s rooftop, come for an aperitivo cocktail and stay for the Italian and Mediterranean food centered around a wood-fired oven. Both indoor and al fresco dining are offered. A favorite of SI Swimsuit, this is where the brand held Ilona Maher’s September 2024 Digital Cover celebration.
The Terrace menu of seasonal California-inspired cuisine and cocktails is led by Executive Chef Damon Gordon and Executive Pastry Chef Brooke Martin. The restaurant has sweeping views of Beverly Cañon Gardens and features floor to ceiling windows and doors providing the ultimate indoor-outdoor atmosphere.
Just off the Terrace, The Maybourne Café serves homemade pastries, small plates crafted from the farmer’s market produce and an assortment of teas from The Rare Tea Co. Additional specialty items authentic to the area can be found including Bub & Grandma’s bread and Los Angeles coffee purveyor Maru Espresso Bar beside the hotel.
Designed by world-renowned interior designer André Fu, The Maybourne Bar is nestled in the lobby of the hotel. A great place to people watch while sipping either innovative or classic cocktails, wines and enjoying signature bar snacks.
The Whisky Bar is home to one of the world’s most exclusive whisky and cigar collections holding over 1,000 cigars and special reserves from the Scottish Highlands, premier Japanese distilleries and small batch Bourbons from Kentucky and Vermont. It is one of only three destinations in the city of Beverly Hills where smoking is permitted. For those who appreciate a nightcap in a dimly lit wood-wrapped bar or on the outdoor terrace overlooking the tranquil gardens, its list will impress the most experienced connoisseurs.
Wellness
Pool
The rooftop pool has cabanas and chairs overlooking the iconic Hollywood Hills. The blue and white umbrellas lining the side and blue loungers make it the place to bask in the sunshine and California dream. Food from Dante Beverly Hills is served until 6 pm, offering a slice of New York in the Los Angeles sky.
Spa
There is no better place than The Spa at The Maybourne Beverly Hills to rest, release and find inner peace. The customized treatments include massages, facials and body rituals using the purest of ingredients and a trio of facial therapies from pioneering skincare brand Dr. Barbara Sturm. This is the only destination in the United States that carries Ila, the French Japanese cosmetic brand which focuses on the remedial power of plants, flowers, and herbs to produce hand-blended products with minimal processing. Arrive early and stay after to utilize the Immersion Pool and the steam room and sauna.
Gym
A 24-hour state-of-the-art gym complete with PENT luxury fitness equipment, Hydrow rowing machines, Woodway treadmills and Wattbikes, sits alongside the spa for those who need a bit of physical movement.
