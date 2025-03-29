The Viceroy Snowmass is a Nature Lover’s Paradise — Even in Warmer Months
The snow may be melting soon, but the Rocky Mountains are as much a destination for warmer months as they are for ski season. For those seeking the great outdoors for either the scenery or a bit of adventure, the Viceroy Snowmass in Snowmass, Colo. is the perfect place to lay your head. The luxury destination has it all providing a relaxing and adventurous mountain escape.
A short distance from downtown Aspen and situated in the heart of Snowmass Village, the Viceroy Snowmass has an incredible spa and an outdoor pool to beat the heat. In the summer, guided hikes and outdoor excursions provide guests with opportunities to explore the breathtaking natural scenery.
Lodging Options
The Viceroy Snowmass is a premier luxury resort that offers an elevated experience that rivals the sophistication and allure of Aspen. With an emphasis on refined alpine living, the resort seamlessly blends world-class amenities with stunning natural beauty. The 173 guest rooms range from studio residences with the option of a king-sized bed or two queens to multi-room residential suites and luxurious three-bedroom penthouses. Pricing during the nonpeak season starts around $300 and can fluctuate based on availability and special promotions.
What to do?
The property offers concierge services to help you plan tailored experiences for the vacation of your dreams. For those wanting to explore off property, Viceroy Snowmass partners with outside tour companies to offer unique experiences beyond the resort.
During the warmer months, the area is a nature lover’s playground. The concierge team can arrange whitewater rafting trips, hot air balloon rides and private hiking or fly-fishing adventures. These partnerships allow guests to explore the Aspen/Snowmass region in an exclusive and immersive way.
The property also features a heated outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga classes for those looking to unwind. At the Viceroy, guests have access to the 7,000 square foot spa, offering a wide range of holistic treatments, including massages, facials and other services aimed at rejuvenation and restoration.
Where to eat?
Once back on property, the cuisine options at the Viceroy Snowmass will have your taste buds craving more and your stomachs satisfied. The resort features several dining options, each offering a unique culinary experience. TORO Kitchen & Lounge is the signature restaurant serving Pan-Latin-inspired cuisine with a focus on bold flavors and regionally sourced ingredients. NEST Bar & Grill provides a casual outdoor setting perfect for cocktails and light bites while taking in the views. Café V caters to those looking for quick grab-and-go options, while The Lounge offers a stylish and intimate space for additional craft cocktails and small plates.