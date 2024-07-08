This Western Destination Features Both Outdoor Adventure and Small Town Charm
If you’re on the market for an adventure out West, look no further than Wyoming. The state is home to scenic vistas, incredible outdoor adventures and charming towns.
Between winters spent on the ski slopes and summers spent hiking through the mountains, the state is a haven for the adventurous traveler. But the warm and inviting ski resorts and quaint towns make it the perfect destination for those seeking a relaxed vacation, too.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Myla Dalbesio found adventure and laid-back exploration in Wyoming, where she traveled for her fourth consecutive brand feature. In addition to a photo shoot in Saratoga, Wyo., her trip entailed a day of exploring the quiet, beautiful region.
A day spent in the town of Laramie, Wyo., brought Dalbesio everywhere from the Laramie Plains Museum, where she learned the history of the place, to the local vintage spot Bent & Rusty, a vegan and vegetarian restaurant called Sweet Melissa’s and, finally, Vedauwoo, a haven for hikers and rock climbers alike.
Home to the University of Wyoming, it has become a vibrant, bustling college town, at the same time that it remains steeped in its Western heritage. On your next adventure out West, take the chance to stop in the charming town for a bite to eat, a quick history lesson at the various museums and historical sites, a hike and a meal at one of the town’s many breweries or pubs.
For more spots to hit and adventures to embark on out West, check out SI Swimsuit’s travel guide for the stunning town of Laramie, Wyo.