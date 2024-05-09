Vila Galé Douro Vineyards Is a Natural Oasis in Heart of Northern Portugal’s Wine Region
Located in northern Portugal, Vila Galé Douro Vineyards is a charming and luxurious hotel set in the heart of the Douro Wine Region. The stunning property is situated on the south bank of the Douro River and was nominated for Europe’s Leading Boutique Hotel and Leading Tourism Winery in 2024 by the World Travel Awards.
The terraced vineyard made for an absolutely breathtaking backdrop for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, as rookies Olivia Dunne, Nina Cash, Penny Lane and Sharina Gutierrez each posed for this year’s magazine at the gorgeous venue in Armamar, Portugal.
“Shooting in Portugal was very special because we got to experience both the city of Porto and the vineyards in the Douro Valley,” Elizabeth Wentworth, SI Swimsuit editorial assistant, says of the European country villa. “Porto is very rich in history, making it an incredible place to wander the cobblestone streets and the Douro Valley looked like something out of a postcard with rolling hills and vineyards as far as you could see.”
Vila Galé Douro Vineyards boasts 49 rooms on site, including standard sized rooms, family rooms and suites, so groups of various sizes can be accommodated with ease. Regardless of which room you choose, the hotel provides standard amenities such as free Wi-Fi, an LED television, air conditioning and more.
Wine tours and tastings at the Val Moreira wine cellar are the most obvious on-site activities at Vila Galé Douro Vineyards. Visits and tastings are available every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time and can be booked here. Additionally, the four-star hotel also offers plenty of fun for the whole family. Two outdoor pools for adults, a playground for children and library are just a few more options available to guests.
While visiting, treat yourself to a little rest and relaxation at the venue’s on-site spa, Satsanga Wellness. Several types of massages and facials are available, including ones that incorporate wine! Find the full list of services here.
Dining and bars
Vila Galé Douro Vineyards offers two restaurants and two bars, including:
Versátil Restaurant
The hotel’s main restaurant, this eatery offers breakfast, lunch and dinner service between 8 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Val Moreira Restaurant
This restaurant is open for dinner only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Keep in mind, reservations are highly recommended.
Fidelio Bar
A hotspot for an after-dinner drink, Fidelio is open from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Splash Bar
The hotel’s aptly named pool bar offers beverages and light snacks between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Local activities
Vila Galé Douro Vineyards is situated near several notable must-see attractions for tourists, including Farmhouse Quinta do Vallado, Sanctuary Nossa Sra dos Remédios, Serra das Meadas Biological Park and Monastery of Santa Maria de Cárquere, among others. Be sure to also add the following hot spots to your itinerary.
Casal de Loivos viewpoint
Photography buffs and nature lovers alike will absolutely adore this bird’s-eye view of the Douro River and the town of Pinhão. It is widely regarded as the best view of the valley.
Douro Museum
Learn about local culture and art at this museum, which also features a restaurant and wine bar.
Eça de Queiroz Foundation
This estate is the home where local author Eça de Queirós spent the majority of his life, and his possessions and library remain on display for visitors. The writer is regarded as one of Portugal’s greatest novelists.
Mateus Palace
Also known as Casa de Mateus, this 18th century palace consists of three different buildings, including a manor, winery and chapel. The baroque architecture is an absolute must-see.
FAQ
How do I get to the hotel?
Vila Galé Douro Vineyards is just over a 30-minute drive from Vila Real Airport, located in Vila Real, Portugal. Upon arriving at the airport, visitors can take a taxi to the hotel for easy transportation.
How far is the hotel from the airport?
Approximately 32 minutes by car.
What are the hotel rates?
Prices start at 130€ ($139.64)/night for a double standard room with breakfast included.
What amenities are included?
Free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, LED television, cable TV, mini-bar, safe, makeup mirror, free personal care products, electronic safety door lock, bathrobe, Nespresso coffee machine, living room and more (depending upon availability and room type).
How do I contact the hotel?
Phone number: (+351) 254 247 000
Instagram: @vilagale