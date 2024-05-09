Swimsuit

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards Is a Natural Oasis in Heart of Northern Portugal’s Wine Region

This luxurious agritourism destination is a truly stunning, charming property.

Cara O’Bleness

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards / Courtesy of Vila Galé Douro Vineyards

Located in northern Portugal, Vila Galé Douro Vineyards is a charming and luxurious hotel set in the heart of the Douro Wine Region. The stunning property is situated on the south bank of the Douro River and was nominated for Europe’s Leading Boutique Hotel and Leading Tourism Winery in 2024 by the World Travel Awards. 

The terraced vineyard made for an absolutely breathtaking backdrop for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, as rookies Olivia Dunne, Nina Cash, Penny Lane and Sharina Gutierrez each posed for this year’s magazine at the gorgeous venue in Armamar, Portugal.

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards / Courtesy of Vila Galé Douro Vineyards

“Shooting in Portugal was very special because we got to experience both the city of Porto and the vineyards in the Douro Valley,” Elizabeth Wentworth, SI Swimsuit editorial assistant, says of the European country villa. “Porto is very rich in history, making it an incredible place to wander the cobblestone streets and the Douro Valley looked like something out of a postcard with rolling hills and vineyards as far as you could see.”

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards boasts 49 rooms on site, including standard sized rooms, family rooms and suites, so groups of various sizes can be accommodated with ease. Regardless of which room you choose, the hotel provides standard amenities such as free Wi-Fi, an LED television, air conditioning and more.

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards / Courtesy of Vila Galé Douro Vineyards

Wine tours and tastings at the Val Moreira wine cellar are the most obvious on-site activities at Vila Galé Douro Vineyards. Visits and tastings are available every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time and can be booked here. Additionally, the four-star hotel also offers plenty of fun for the whole family. Two outdoor pools for adults, a playground for children and library are just a few more options available to guests. 

While visiting, treat yourself to a little rest and relaxation at the venue’s on-site spa, Satsanga Wellness. Several types of massages and facials are available, including ones that incorporate wine! Find the full list of services here.

Dining and bars

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards / Courtesy of Vila Galé Douro Vineyards

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards offers two restaurants and two bars, including: 

Versátil Restaurant

The hotel’s main restaurant, this eatery offers breakfast, lunch and dinner service between 8 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. 

Val Moreira Restaurant 

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards / Courtesy of Vila Galé Douro Vineyards

This restaurant is open for dinner only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Keep in mind, reservations are highly recommended.

Fidelio Bar

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards / Courtesy of Vila Galé Douro Vineyards

A hotspot for an after-dinner drink, Fidelio is open from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. 

Splash Bar

The hotel’s aptly named pool bar offers beverages and light snacks between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. 

Local activities 

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards is situated near several notable must-see attractions for tourists, including Farmhouse Quinta do Vallado, Sanctuary Nossa Sra dos Remédios, Serra das Meadas Biological Park and Monastery of Santa Maria de Cárquere, among others. Be sure to also add the following hot spots to your itinerary.

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards / Courtesy of Vila Galé Douro Vineyards

Casal de Loivos viewpoint

Photography buffs and nature lovers alike will absolutely adore this bird’s-eye view of the Douro River and the town of Pinhão. It is widely regarded as the best view of the valley. 

Douro Museum

Learn about local culture and art at this museum, which also features a restaurant and wine bar. 

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards / Courtesy of Vila Galé Douro Vineyards

Eça de Queiroz Foundation

This estate is the home where local author Eça de Queirós spent the majority of his life, and his possessions and library remain on display for visitors. The writer is regarded as one of Portugal’s greatest novelists. 

Mateus Palace

Also known as Casa de Mateus, this 18th century palace consists of three different buildings, including a manor, winery and chapel. The baroque architecture is an absolute must-see. 

FAQ

How do I get to the hotel?

Vila Galé Douro Vineyards is just over a 30-minute drive from Vila Real Airport, located in Vila Real, Portugal. Upon arriving at the airport, visitors can take a taxi to the hotel for easy transportation. 

How far is the hotel from the airport? 

Approximately 32 minutes by car.

What are the hotel rates?

Prices start at 130€ ($139.64)/night for a double standard room with breakfast included. 

What amenities are included? 

Free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, LED television, cable TV, mini-bar, safe, makeup mirror, free personal care products, electronic safety door lock, bathrobe, Nespresso coffee machine, living room and more (depending upon availability and room type).

How do I contact the hotel? 

Phone number: (+351) 254 247 000

Instagram: @vilagale

Cara O’Bleness

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.