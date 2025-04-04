In a Spirits Industry Built for Men, GG Mirvis Is Raising the Bar
We’re spotlighting inspiring female founders who are making waves in their industries. Female Founder Fridays is all about celebrating their stories—how they built their brands, the challenges they’ve overcome and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
Most people sip mezcal and taste smoke. GG Mirvis tasted possibility. The Desolas Mezcal founder followed her curiosity—and her palate—launching the brand in 2020. In a category defined by tradition, she discovered something more: freshness, depth and opportunity to create.
She came across Salmiana agave on a trip to San Luis Potosi, and from the first sip, she knew it was different: clean, herbal and smooth. That became the foundation of Desolas, a low-smoke mezcal crafted to hold its own against classic offerings without losing its roots.
Mirvis didn’t come from a legacy distilling background—she entered the industry young, driven by instinct more than strategy. “If I believe in [an idea] enough, I just dive in and figure out the obstacles along the way,” she tells SI Swimsuit.
From curiosity to craft
Before she ever set out to launch Desolas, Mirvis spent years learning by tasting. Her interest in mezcal began during regular trips to Mexico City, where she noticed the local preference shifting from tequila to mezcal and felt her own leanings follow suit.
“I found that I particularly enjoy the fresher, subtly smoky mezcals due to their agave-forward taste,” she explains, as opposed to the heavy pours she was used to seeing in the U.S.
That curiosity turned into intent after she sampled a mezcal made from Salmiana agave—an unbottled spirit shared by a family she had previously worked with on a tequila project. It wasn’t something she’d tasted before. “It was bright, complicated and had an earthy smoothness to it,” she says. She decided right away it needed to be bottled—and that she wanted to be the one to do it.
Mirvis studied agave varieties and production methods but ultimately trusted her own palate. She wasn’t trying to reinvent the wheel—just to expand what the spirit could be. The result is a mezcal that’s modern, floral and unmistakably true to its roots.
Desolas isn’t chasing trends or novelty. It’s simply the mezcal Mirvis wanted to drink—and now, it’s one that more people are finally tasting for themselves. “We committed to maintaining the highest standards in craftsmanship, ensuring that Desolas stood out in a competitive market,” she says. “Our unique flavor profile and artisanal approach resonated with consumers and industry experts alike.”
These days, Mirvis still drinks what she loves—and keeps it simple. Her go-to cocktail is bright and refreshing: muddled cucumber, a splash of yuzu, a little agave and Desolas over ice, topped with sparkling calamansi soda. Served on the rocks, it’s crisp, unfussy and perfect for a girls night.
No boys’ club here: redefining spirits on her own terms
In college and barely old enough to drink mezcal herself, GG Mirvis dove headfirst into building a brand that would soon disrupt the industry. She was just 21 when she decided to launch Desolas Mezcal—long before she realized how male-dominated the spirits world really was. “I was just excited to make a dream a reality,” she says.
What she lacked in traditional industry connections, she made up for with conviction. Mirvis had a standout product, and she wasn’t going to wait for permission to share it. In the five years since launching, Desolas has more than doubled its sales—seeing 103% growth in 2024 alone—expanded into new markets like Colorado and Georgia, secured shelf space with major retailers like Spec’s and earned top honors at the San Francisco and New York World Spirits Competitions.
Now, she’s focused on making sure that success means something. “The most empowering part of building Desolas as a woman-led brand has been challenging industry norms and carving out space in a historically male-dominated field,” she says. That includes uplifting other women, whether through collaboration, mentorship or simply proving it’s possible.
“Seeing Desolas gain recognition and thrive has reinforced the idea that women’s voices, perspectives, and leadership bring immense value to this space,” she adds. And for those looking to follow in her footsteps? “There’s room for them at the table.” She believes the industry is ready for change—and better for it: “The industry is evolving, and the more women who step into leadership roles, the stronger and more diverse it becomes.”
Learn more at desolasmezcal.com and click here to locate a store near you.
Female Founder Q&A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?
When something doesn’t go your way, there is always a bigger picture at the end of the story. It’s just part of the process of the bigger picture.
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand?
I wish I knew how much patience it takes. Building a brand like Desolas Mezcal is not just about having a great product—it’s about navigating challenges, building relationships, and staying consistent. Success doesn’t happen overnight, and resilience is everything.
What was your “I made it” moment?
I went to check out a new, highly regarded bar, and when I asked for Desolas Mezcal—they had it! That was a moment I’ll never forget.
What has been the most unexpected challenge of creating your business?
Navigating the importation of mezcal.
What’s your favorite memory from starting the brand?
One of my favorite memories was seeing the bottle on a shelf for the first time. It was a surreal and rewarding moment that made all the hard work feel real.
Do you have any favorite growth or personal development podcasts or books?
I’m currently reading Radical Candor [by Kim Scott]—and I love it!