How Paige Spiranac Uplifts and Supports Younger Content Creators
As a content creator and athlete, Paige Spiranac understands what it means to create a successful personal brand through social media. The SI Swimsuit legend, who first posed for the brand in Aruba in 2018, has a combined 5.5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram alone.
She recently sang the praises of brand rookie and fellow content creator Olivia Dunne for the work she’s doing to impact women in sports, and Spiranac hopes to have a legacy herself. The 31-year-old former Division I golfer and current golf instructor strongly believes in using her platform to uplift fellow women, particularly those who are in the content creator space.
“You’re thrown into this really weird environment that no one can prepare you for and just to know that there is someone there that you can talk to [is so important],” Spiranac says of content creation. “I have made mistakes and I wish I did things differently because I didn’t have anyone that could help me along the way, and again, just having that moral support and knowing that someone is there for you if you need anyone to talk to, because it’s hard when you go through this really weird experience and very few people have gone through it. Having someone that you can talk to and can relate to is so important.”
While Spiranac has built an incredible career for herself through social media, and the likes of her subscription-only golf instruction platform, she hopes her career path will inspire the next generation of content creators.
“The most important thing [for me and my career] is seeing growth in the next generation,” Spiranac adds.