Jenna Ortega Serves Futuristic Glam in Silver Metallic Gown at 2025 Met Gala
After skipping last year’s Met Gala because of scheduling conflicts while filming the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday, Jenna Ortega is back to delivering an amazing look at the fundraising event that has social media buzzing.
Captured on the way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 22-year-old turned heads in an oversized black wool blazer coat, clearly concealing a silver ensemble underneath, accessorizing with bold silver jewelry, silver sunglasses and black sheer gloves. She styled her hair in old Hollywood waves, including her short side bangs. All eyes were on the style icon as they anticipated her full look for the night—and it didn’t disappoint.
Showing up on the carpet after the live stream ended, Ortega dropped jaws in an intricate, bold silver metallic dress made up of tape measures. The sweetheart neckline and snatched high waist created an incredibly flattering figure, while the actress’s glam brought her signature goth glam aesthetic as a small yet nice touch.
Of course, many might have suspected Ortega to go with another black outfit after doing so during her last appearance at the Met Gala in 2023. However, with the themes being rather different, the actress had no choice but to reinterpret her style sense to reflect what was needed. This year, attendees followed the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, with suits and fitted gowns seen across the carpet.
Even though she paused on her signature dark look for the night, it’s safe to say that the world still hasn’t entirely moved on from her Thom Browne ensemble from the 2023 Met Gala.
Be it the way Ortega looked like a doll from past centuries or the way the jewels intertwined throughout the piece, this look embodied the 22-year-old actress to a T. So much so that, should the Met Gala ever decide to go with a darker theme and lean into the wonderful gothic era, Ortega would be, no doubt, expected to be a top contender for best dressed.
“I’ve always respected goth culture,” Ortega told Vogue in 2023. “I’ve always had a darker sense of humor, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself.”
Ortega’s darker themes will be missed, but with her latest look, it’s clear to see that she can pull off any vibe. And that tape measure detail is simply unforgettable.
Welcome back to the Met Gala, Ortega—you were sorely missed!