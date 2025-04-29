Jenna Ortega Is the Definition of ‘Cool Girl’ in Sultry New Photo Shoot for ‘V Magazine’
What can we say? Jenna Ortega is one cool cover girl!
It’s somewhat of an understatement to write that the 22-year-old actress has an exciting 2025 ahead of her thanks to Netflix’s hit series Wednesday finally returning for a highly anticipated second season this September, as well as her upcoming role in Hurry Up Tomorrow, a musical thriller which she stars in beside Abel Tesfaye (better known to fans as The Weeknd). The experimental film is noted to serve as a companion piece to The Weeknd’s sixth album of the same name, in which the singer will star as a fictionalized version of himself, with both Ortega and actor Barry Keoghan rounding out the cast.
And as if all of that alone weren’t enough to look forward to, Ortega was featured on the cover of V Magazine this week where she was interviewed by none other than her aforementioned co-star, The Weeknd—and the photos are absolutely to die for!
The shoot—which Ortega shared to her Instagram with the caption “In conversation with @theweeknd for @vmagazine. Sweet all the way through.”—was photographed by Zoey Grossman with fashion by Anna Trevelyan, and seemed to channel that sort of grungy, “cool girl” aesthetic the actress embodies all too well. In several of the photos, Ortega sported a hooded sweatshirt, a white mini skirt and an oversized tee with photos of fellow actress (and quotable AMC commercial icon) Nicole Kidman on it, as well as thigh-high white boots for added glamor. In another photo, she wore an updated version of the classic “I love N.Y.” tee, pulling it to one side for a sultry off-the-shoulder moment.
Still, the real show-stopper in the photo set was the outfit Ortega donned in the third photo, which saw her opting for no top at all, instead wearing an oversized leather bomber jacket unzipped to show off her midriff, as well as a pair of baggy, belted, high-waisted black jeans tucked into fashionable booties with a clear heel.
The actress was styled with her long black hair down and straight, blowing carefree in her face for several of the shots. Her makeup further matched the overall ‘90s vibe, with her skin kept natural so her freckles could take center stage. To tie the look together, her eyes served up a smokey brown, her cheeks were topped with a peachy blush and her pink lips were done up with a simple gloss.
During the incredible interview, The Weeknd noted that music plays a massive role in the actress’s work, and asked Ortega if she considered herself an “artist,” to which she responded with her usual candid authenticity.
“I used to always think that I have thick skin, but the reason why I do what I do is because I’m sensitive. I don’t think that I have the strength to participate in the music industry. I do think if I ever did make music, it would be under an alias, and I wouldn’t talk about it [...],” she answered. “I don’t know if it’s because I grew up in a crowded household, or my brain feels crowded, or what it is, but I just love sound. Silence, I’m not as big of a fan of. So I would love to venture into that realm. Even if I didn’t release anything, or I didn’t score a film that I directed.”
You can read more of Ortega’s cover story in V Magazine here, and be sure to catch Hurry Up Tomorrow in theaters May 16!