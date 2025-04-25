Leanna Lenee, Kalani Bagsby and More: WAGs of the 2025 NFL Draft Revealed
One of the biggest nights of the NFL took place last night, Thursday, April 24, as the 2025 draft kicked off in Green Bay, Wis.
Though there were several easy predictions heading into the exciting evening, there were also many surprises as names were called throughout the event. The Tennessee Titans, who were tied for the worst record last season, got to choose the No. 1 pick, landing Miami alum Cam Ward. All 32 teams will return this evening to continue with the draft’s next rounds, which will go until Saturday.
As incredible athletes heard their names called, they found support in not just their families—but also their significant others. While not many WAGs posed on the red carpet with the draft’s top prospects, they were still close by cheering them on. Meet the eight confirmed girlfriends and fiancés of the first-round picks.
Cam Ward’s girlfriend, Nailah Landon
All eyes were on Ward last night as he was chosen as the No. 1 pick, headed to Nashville. As reported by Us Weekly, the 22-year-old Texas native met his girlfriend Nailah Landon at the University of the Incarnate Word, where she played volleyball. Though they appear on one another’s social media accounts occasionally, they keep a pretty low profile.
Travis Hunter’s fiancé, Leanna Lenee
While some athletes like to keep their relationships private, No. 2 pick Travis Hunter has no problem showing off his lovely fiancé Leanna Lenee—that is, until the public gets too involved. According to Page Six, the pair met when they were teenagers, and they announced their engagement in February 2024. Lenee and his mom were by the Heisman Trophy winner’s side at the NFL draft last night, where he landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mason Graham’s girlfriend, Serena Nyambio
In the No. 5 spot last night was Mason Graham, who landed with the Cleveland Browns. The former Michigan player celebrated with his girlfriend Serena Nyambio at the event, and while they didn’t pose on the red carpet together, they did take a few pics for social media. Nyambio took to Instagram to share a selfie of the pair decked out in Browns hats, writing “Shut Uppp!!!”
Nyambio attends the University of Michigan where she plays volleyball.
Ashton Jeanty’s girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller
No. 6 pick Ashton Jeanty brought his girlfriend Gabrielle Miller along for the big night, where he was chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Boise State alum and his track and field athlete love were ready for the move to Sin City, rocking black and silver ‘fits featuring bedazzles—including diamond Crocs. As reported by Us Weekly, the pair met in high school in Texas.
Kelvin Banks Jr.’s girlfriend, Demetria Bolden
Kelvin Banks Jr.’s whole family was ready to cheer him on during the NFL draft—even if that included a hilarious mishap. Caught on camera from an at-home watch party, the No. 9 pick had a very touching, heartfelt moment when he learned he was chosen by the New Orleans Saints, sitting next to his girlfriend, Demetria Bolden. Amid the celebrations, their infant son Khalil spit up during the broadcast. Too cute!
Though the couple remains relatively private, they announced their pregnancy in November 2024 on social media.
Tyler Booker’s girlfriend, Kalani Bagsby
Alabama alum Tyler Booker had all the support leading into draft night. Ahead of the event, which saw him chosen as the No. 12 pick by the Dallas Cowboys, his girlfriend Kalani Bagsby shared a touching message on social media.
“Today is the day!” she wrote on Instagram.“You have talked to me about today since we first met and it’s finally here. No matter what happens tonight, just know that I’m so proud of you. Watching your growth through these past years has been an honor. Thank you for allowing me to come on this journey with you baby. I got you 4L [for life] and after! ITS DRAFT DAY BABY.”
It’s been reported that the couple has been dating since 2023 after meeting at the University of Alabama, though this hasn’t been confirmed.
Walter Nolen’s girlfriend, Tyler Nelson
No. 16 pick Walter Nolen had his girlfriend, Tyler Nelson, by his side last night during a private party at home with family. Though we don’t know when the pair started dating, People Magazine reports they went Instagram official in September 2024. The Ole Miss alum will be headed to Phoenix to play for the Arizona Cardinals, and Nelson couldn’t be more excited.
“I’m so proud of you!” she can be heard yelling in the celebratory video from Thursday night, seen below.
Malaki Starks’s fiancé, Savanna Jackson
Malaki Starks was selected as the No. 27 pick by the Baltimore Ravens last night, a feat he was able to celebrate with his fiancé, Savanna Jackson, at the event. The pair walked the red carpet together and were even given marriage advice while being interviewed, where they confirmed they're getting married in March 2026.
The Georgia alum popped the question in October 2024.
“I met her in fourth grade, and she’s been my best friend ever since,” Starks shared of his fiancé during a press conference last fall. “So we’ve been together almost four years. So it was just something that I thought about for a while, and I knew I wanted to spend my life with her, so I was like, why not? Her birthday was that Wednesday, so I had kind of set it up within the same week or whatever. She’s very special to me, and she’s very important to what I do along with my family and her family, so it was just time for me.”
Watch the 2025 NFL draft on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.