Rayna Vallandingham’s Net Worth in 2025: Martial Arts, Media & Digital Earnings
There’s no denying that Rayna Vallandingham is on her way to becoming a household name, as she is a triple-threat that excels at everything she sets her sights on. An award-winning martial arts expert, rising action movie star, social media influencer and 2025 SI Swimsuit model, Vallandingham is the definition of a multi-hyphenate.
As she’s in the process of polishing her career, fans are curious about how much this superstar has accumulated so far in her journey. With that in mind, let's take a look at how much Vallandingham earns, her current career path and more.
Vallandingham’s estimated net worth in 2025
While an exact figure is unavailable, Vallandingham’s estimated net worth likely ranges between $500,000 and $3 million, as reported by several sources. Despite these numbers being unconfirmed, the estimated range still shows how much this multi-hyphenate is likely earning just a few years into the start of her flourishing career.
A glance a Vallandingham’s career
Not many can say they are an actress and a social media influencer with over 10 mixed martial arts world champion titles under their belt—but Vallandingham can.
Martial arts
Vallandingham’s roots have been firmly planted in the world of mixed martial arts ever since she was six years old. Despite her young age, she went on to earn several achievements in the sport, including (but not limited to) 13 ATA World Champion titles.
She is also a fourth-degree black belt and became one of the youngest black belts to accomplish these incredible victories, reaching these astonishing heights under the age of 10.
Acting
By age 10, she was ready to step into the limelight, so Vallandingham’s family packed up and took a trip to Los Angeles to dive headfirst into the world of acting, where she found success. In 2015, she landed her first role in the film Underdog Kids, where she played Leticia Hernandez.
“I found my passion for martial arts at two years old, and for acting at eight,” Vallandingham told Numéro Netherlands. “From that point on, I knew I wanted to be an action star and persisted through the next 12 years of auditioning and constant ‘Nos.’”
Following her acting debut, Vallandingham returned to the front of the camera via music videos of some of the biggest artists in the industry. She was featured in Shawn Mendes’s music video for his song “Youth” in 2018. Five years later, she starred in the music video for “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” by David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray.
Her rise to superstardom officially kicked off when she played the recurring role of Zara Malik in Season 6 of the smash-hit Netflix series Cobra Kai. She starred alongside the likes of Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan and Peyton List.
“On my 20th birthday, my agents called me and told me I had booked Cobra Kai, and ever since then, it’s been such a beautiful journey of watching my dreams come true right before my eyes. The opportunity has made all of those years of rejection completely and utterly worth it. When I’m on set, doing my own stunts and acting, it feels like that is exactly where I’m supposed to be, and this is just the first year of it all.”
According to her Instagram account, Vallandingham recently wrapped filming on the upcoming title Street Fighter, starring alongside Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, 50 Cent and other famous faces in the video game adaptation. In the 2026 film, she will portray the character Juli.
Social media influencing
When she’s not training at the gym or starring alongside huge names in Hollywood, she’s building her social media empire.
On her Instagram, Vallandingham has garnered 3.7 million loyal followers (and counting). Between snapshots of her everyday life and her glamorous OOTDs, she posts the occasional sponsored post and paid collaborations with various brands. Some of her most recent partnerships include Coach, ALO, Urban Decay, Batiste and Champion.
As for TikTok, she has acquired over 3.2 million loyal followers. There, she is known for posting videos of her martial arts practices, all of which display her remarkable physical prowess and adaptiveness. Her fans adore her hyped-up videos, as shown by her cumulative 26.2 million likes on the platform.
And her YouTube channel is on the rise, too. With 723,000 subscribers at the time of this article’s publication, it’s only a matter of time before she crosses the 1 million-subscriber threshold.
Modeling
Vallandingham also dabbles in modeling. In 2025, she officially joined SI Swimsuit with a magnificent feature in Jamaica. Along with posing in fashion-forward designer swim pieces, she brought her unique mixed martial arts flair to the photo shoot, hitting powerful stances.
How Vallandingham earns her money
These days, Vallandingham earns most of her money from acting. Someone at her caliber, who has starred in a smash-hit Netflix series and is slated to star alongside A-list celebrities in an action-packed film for a renowned video game franchise, in all likelihood makes a majority of their income from those channels.
Where Vallandingham fits in the acting & influencing world
The average salary of an actor just starting is reportedly estimated to be about $50,000 per role, and more established actors can make five times more than that.
Case in point, Vallandingham’s Cobra Kai co-star, List, has an estimated net worth of $7 million. Meanwhile, Centineo, her Street Fighter co-star, has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This puts Vallandingham’s estimated net worth somewhere in the middle of the spectrum.
In terms of her influencer work—with millions of followers across all of her social media accounts—Vallandingham could earn somewhere in the range of $25,000 per sponsored post based on data around equivalent social media stars.
Top influencers—like fellow SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle, who has over 8 million combined followers—reportedly make $450,000 per Instagram post, which means Vallandingham’s rising social media stardom could become even more lucrative.
The life of a mixed martial artist
It is unclear whether Vallandingham still fights competitively in 2025 or keeps it to the gym only. Still, in this industry, high-ranking individuals like Amanda Nunes—who is considered one of the greatest female mixed martial artists of all time—can acquire a career earning of over $8 million. Meanwhile, former fighter Ronda Rousey built an estimated net worth of approximately $14 million in her heyday.
How Vallandingham spends her money
Vallandingham works hard, so it only makes sense that she plays just as hard. Based on her posts, she enjoys luxurious clothing and also doesn’t shy away from cool cars and intense-looking gyms.
Vallandingham’s lifestyle and investments
An example of the type of luxury clothes Vallandingham gravitates towards would be the ethereal gown she wore for the 2025 SI Swimsuit launch event in New York City.
On the low end, a Roberto Cavalli piece could sell for $300, while on the higher end, it could be priced at over $10,000. And—given that this gown is a vintage piece—there’s also a good chance the value would be higher. No matter the price, this fashionista knows that delivering show-stopping looks in one-of-a-kind outfits is priceless.
“I would mostly describe my style as streetwear, but I love combining feminine with masculine and putting outfits together with unexpected accessories,” she said in the same Numéro Netherlands interview. “Some days I love a sheer top with a military skirt or a cropped tank top with oversized baggy bottoms. The clothes that I wear have to feel different and unique, but also just effortlessly cool to me. Fashion is such a fun outlet for me, and it’s one of the pillars of what makes me who I am.”
Dressing in style means traveling in style, too. Vallandingham knows this well, as she’s also drawn to luxury cars. In one snapshot on her Instagram account, she can be seen sitting in a cushy Mercedes-Benz. These cars can be costly, with the most expensive choice in 2025 being the Mercedes-Maybach S680 priced at $244,400.
In addition to fancy clothes and fancy cars, the mixed martial artist is, of course, training at high-quality establishments. According to The Ground Standard, an MMA gym membership can cost between $75 and $200 a month. This subscription varies based on location, training professionals and other factors.
Vallandingham’s next moves
Now that she's wrapped on Street Fighter—which is set to hit theaters in 2026—Vallandingham is ready to take on her next big thing.
“I feel so incredibly inspired right now and am so excited for my next roles,” she concluded in her interview with Numéro Netherlands. “I can’t wait to explore every genre possible and combine it with action, and also tell important stories that haven’t been told yet.”
The sky is the limit for this rising superstar, and whatever she has planned next will surely be just as incredible as she is.