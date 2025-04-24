Olivia Rodrigo’s Colorful Halter Scarf Dress Is Straight Out of a Summer Mood Board
Olivia Rodrigo is living her best life “everywhere but that damn studio”—and we’re not mad about it. The pop star is currently on a short break from her GUTS World Tour, which kicked off last February and wraps up this July, and she’s spending it in style in Marrakech, Morocco.
The 22-year-old recently shared a dreamy photo dump capturing her sun-soaked adventures, and one outfit in particular has us completely captivated. In the second image, Rodrigo donned the RIXO Hayley Silk Midi Dress ($520), an effortlessly elegant number featuring a halterneck silhouette, detachable trailing scarf and a stunning abstract multicolored pattern. With its flowy cut and dupatta-style detail, the piece evoked a rich, South Asian–inspired aesthetic, perfect for the vibrant, historic streets of Marrakech.
The cover image of the carousel is equally chic. Rodrigo posed in front of a lush red floral wall, photographed waist-up in a black linen halter top. The California native accessorized the sleek look with vintage-inspired chunky cat-eye sunglasses and a slick ponytail—simple, confident and unmistakably cool.
The “good 4 u” singer’s stylish vacay carousel offers a glimpse into the glamorous, wanderlust-fueled lifestyle she’s been leaning into lately, balancing the chaos of tour life with serene getaways and statement fashion moments.
“liv your life,” Instagram commented.
“God forbid we’re foaming at the mouth for OR3,” Mejuri chimed.
“Self-awareness is key😅,” Leah Kate added.
“enjoy your rest queen ❤️,” Capital wrote.
“Don’t play with me like that,” Cameron Perez begged.
“I need you in that studio girl 😩🙏,” Morphe Cosmetics wrote.
“Liv is living 👏,” Melissa Hernandez chimed.
“yes because the album is already DONE 😉😉😉,” one fan manifested.
“Very well deserved vacations 😌 take ur time queen we’ll be here whenever you’re ready,” another declared.
Rodrigo, who shot to superstardom with her 2021 debut album SOUR—featuring smash hits like “drivers license,” “deja vu” and “favorite crime”—quickly became one of the defining voices of her generation. The breakout project earned the 14-time nominee three Grammy Award wins.
She followed it up with GUTS in September 2023, a bold, introspective sophomore album packed with fan favorites like “vampire,” “bad idea right?” and “get him back!” Just months after its release, Rodrigo hit the road for her first global arena tour, wowing fans across continents.
“Everyone’s energy is really inspiring and makes me want to bring my all every night. That being said, sometimes it can get very overstimulating. I’ve learned so much about how to take care of myself by being on the road. You have to prioritize rest and sleep and alone time, otherwise you start to go a little crazy,” she shared.