Olivia Rodrigo Sizzles in Red Leather Halter Bra, Matching Short Shorts on Stage
Olivia Rodrigo took to Instagram to share more from her current South American concert and fashion tour and her fans are truly living for this red hot era!
This particular ensemble worn on stage at Lollapalooza Argentina features a crimson red leather two-piece consisting of a halter top with deep plunge coverage and a beaded belt across the band. The lower half features beaded briefs with tie-up laces going down half of the piece. She pairs this outfit with barely-there fishnet stockings, black boots, a shimmery eyeshadow and a bold red lip to bring it all together.
A follow-up to her red leather bodysuit, Rodrigo knows how to serve a major style moment over and over and over again. Perhaps some more red leather attire is slated to arrive in the future? In the meantime, enjoying this two-piece is more than enough:
This pop princess’s dreams have certainly come true. With thousands of fans in attendance at her set during Lollapalooza Argentina, it’s safe to say that her manifestations are working out in her favor. The same sentiment doesn’t just apply to her career as a Grammy Award-winning musician but also as a romantic.
After breaking up with reported ex-boyfriend Zack Bia in 2022, Rodrigo—the world’s beloved Pisces hopeless romantic—didn’t stay away from romance long, finding love with British actor Louis Partridge in 2023.
It wasn’t until August 2024 that Rodrigo and Patridge not only confirmed their relationship on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival but also on Instagram with the actor posting a story of the pair. Since this moment, the couple has had several more public sightings together, including at the 67th Grammy Awards where they could be seen getting cozy.
Besides the public appearance here or there, Rodrigo and the Enola Holmes 2 actor mostly keep their relationship private. Even so, the few times the singer does gush about her man are nothing less than swoon-worthy.
Although not confirmed explicitly by Rodrigo, her song “so american” seems to follow her love story with Patridge. She recently talked about the meaning behind the track during her Buenos Aires set.
“So, I wrote [“so american”] when I was first falling in love with this boy,” the 22-year-old celebrity told the audience. “And, this boy was from a different country than I’m from. And I thought his customs were so cool and I thought his accent was so hot.”
Next up, Rodrigo continues her GUTS World Tour with a stop in Curitiba, Brazil on March 26, followed by Lollapalooza Brazil on March 28 and Festival Estereo Picnic in Colombia on March 30.