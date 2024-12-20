Christen Harper Is Fighting Food Insecurity in Detroit With Forgotten Harvest
Pay It Forward is a column where we highlight women, brands, and organizations pushing for progress and affecting change within their respective industries. As part of our Pay With Change initiative, features are nominated by SI Swimsuit models, editors and community members. Today, we highlight Christen Harper’s work with Forgotten Harvest, a non-profit food rescue organization that delivers food to families and organizations in need in Metro Detroit.
When Christen Harper and her now husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, moved to Detroit in 2021, she immediately sought out volunteer opportunities to familiarize herself with her new city. Forgotten Harvest, a food rescue organization in Metro Detroit, was the first non-profit organization she got involved with.
Over the years, Harper has continued to partner with the food rescue group, volunteering her time to harvest produce at the farm and organize donations at the Forgotten Harvest warehouse.
“They’re doing such interesting work in the food insecurity space because they are really solving it in unique ways,” Harper explains of Forgotten Harvest. “Not only do they do grocery rescue from all the grocery stores across Michigan, but they also have a farm where they grow and produce their own produce that goes into the hands of families that need food directly.”
Harper, who was named co-winner of the 2021 Swim Search and has posed for each SI Swimsuit Issue since, finds joy in working with an organization that focuses on a holistic approach to food insecurity.
“Sometimes you see food organizations and they’re not giving the most healthy options,” Harper notes. “Forgotten Harvest is really about giving people food that they need, and it kind of covers the entire plate—meat, produce, carbohydrates—to give them a healthy meal.”
She says that each time volunteers leave the farm, Forgotten Harvest staff inform folks how many pounds of produce they’ve harvested and how many mouths they’ve helped to feed with just one day of volunteer work—which always leaves Harper wanting to come back for more.
And while many of us choose to amplify our volunteer efforts during the holiday season, Harper urges individuals to remember that when January rolls around, it’s just as important to keep the giving spirit going.
“We all can learn so much by giving back, and I hope I can encourage people to continue to just help each other out,” Harper says. “Maybe it’s not a donation, maybe it’s just being a little nicer in the grocery store, putting back [someone’s] cart. I think we can all just lend a helping hand when we can, and I hope to always spread that message of positivity and just caring about one another.”
Learn all about Forgotten Harvest’s ongoing volunteer opportunities here.