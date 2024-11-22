Gigi Caruso’s Hear With You Foundation Is Creating Community for Those With Hearing Loss
Pay It Forward is a column where we highlight women, brands and organizations pushing for progress and affecting change within their respective industries. As part of our Pay With Change initiative, features are nominated by SI Swimsuit models, editors and community members. Today, we highlight swimwear founder Gigi Caruso’s foundation, Hear With You, an organization dedicated to supporting those with hearing loss.
Entrepreneur and advocate Gigi Caruso was born with bilateral hearing loss, and says that from a young age, she knew her experience of the world around her would differ from most others. She describes feeling isolated growing up, as she didn’t have a role model or anyone she could to turn to who would understand her journey with hearing loss.
In order to help others in similar situations feel less alone, Caruso created Hear With You, an organization dedicated to supporting the hard-of-hearing community through resources, events, educational outreach, awareness and treatment, in May of this year.
“I’ve spent my life learning how to navigate the world with hearing loss—how to advocate for myself, how to use technology to bridge the gap, and how to build confidence in situations where I felt like I didn’t belong or couldn’t fully communicate with others,” Caruso, who is the cofounder of Gigi C swimwear, says. “It hasn’t always been easy, but the lessons I’ve learned along the way have shaped who I am today, and they have inspired me to give back.”
Ten years ago, Caruso received a Lyric hearing aid, which was a pivotal, life-changing moment for the 24-year-old. She says being able to hear everyday sounds like rain and birdsong for the first time was a “turning point,” in which she realized her true desire to help others in the hard-of-hearing community who face similar challenges.
“It’s my mission to create a space where people can connect, feel understood and get the support they need to navigate life with hearing loss,” Caruso tells us. “That’s why I founded the Hear With You foundation—to raise awareness, provide resources and build a community where those who are hard of hearing or deaf can feel supported and empowered. I believe that everyone deserves the chance to fully experience life, hear the world around them, and know they are never alone in their journey.”
Fostering a sense of community is integral to the Hear With You foundation’s mission, and since Caruso launched the organization this spring, it has provided free hearing screenings, hosted charitable shopping events and engaged with other nonprofits to spread awareness regarding hearing health. Just earlier this week, Hear With You hosted the No Limits for Deaf Children graduation ceremony in Los Angeles, where Caruso served as the keynote speaker and shared her personal journey with hearing loss.
“The most rewarding part of my work with the Hear With You foundation is knowing that we’re truly making a difference in people’s lives,” Caruso shares. “Whether it’s offering support, providing resources or sharing stories, it’s incredibly fulfilling to help others feel seen and heard. The impact we have, from connecting someone to care to simply offering a sense of community, is why I do this work—it’s about changing lives and ensuring no one has to navigate hearing loss alone.”
For more information on the Hear With You foundation, including volunteer opportunities and how to donate, click here.