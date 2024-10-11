Why Hunter McGrady and Kamie Crawford Are Showing Up for the 2024 Election: ‘Vote Like Your Life Depends on It’
Election Day is less than a month away, and if you haven’t yet registered to vote, there’s no time like the present. While many of us have already cast our absentee ballots or created a voting plan for Tuesday, Nov. 5, it’s not too late to take action.
SI Swimsuit models Hunter McGrady and Kamie Crawford have both been particularly politically active this election cycle, so we sat down with the two women to get their insights when it comes to voter registration and the importance of making your voice heard.
Be sure to meet voter registration deadlines
Most importantly, make sure you are registered to vote. You can quickly check your status at Vote.org. If you’ve moved recently, changed your last name or if this is your first time voting and you need to register or re-register, be sure to check your state’s voter registration deadlines here.
While some states, like Michigan, permit in-person voter registration up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, others, like California, require residents to be registered to vote 15 days prior to Election Day, no matter how you register (either in person, by mail or online).
“This election is crucial. Our rights as women are on the line,” McGrady notes. “... It is so important to go into the polls and be informed on policy and how that not only plays a role in your personal life but those around you. It really hit home for me when I posted for people to register to vote and I had over 2,200 people message me saying they did. The next generation who are voting for the first time are out there, listening, watching and fired up to make their voices known.”
Do your research
McGrady believes is it her duty to not only remind people to register to vote, but to urge the public to research all candidates in order to make an informed choice. Crawford feels similarly, and notes that using her voice to encourage her followers to get politically involved is not just part of her career, but her identity.
“I am a broken record when it comes to [research] because it’s so important,” McGrady says. “It’s crucial to research what is on the ballot and also really look into what your local elections have to offer. We oftentimes pass through the senators and representatives but forget that they make up the House [of Representatives] and the Senate which is needed to pass major bills. Go in feeling confident in knowing you did your homework on it.”
Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan non-profit, is a great resource for researching your local ballot before heading to the polls. Check out the organization’s Ballot Information Tool, which will allow you to compare candidates at the federal, state, county and local level.
In addition to understanding whom you’re voting for, be sure you understand the election process itself. When We All Vote, Michelle Obama’s voting initiative, offers a great resource on voting rights.
“Know your voting rights!” Crawford, an ambassador for When We All Vote, urges. “Voter suppression is at an all-time high—but if your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t be trying so hard to keep you from the polls.”
Make a voting plan
Know ahead of time whether you plan to vote in person or by absentee ballot. If you’re voting in person, make sure you know the location and hours of your polling place. If you choose the latter, it’s crucial to know where and when your absentee ballot must be returned by. Again, these rules vary by state and can be found here. You can also use Vote.org’s tool to track your ballot after you’ve submitted it.
“Decide if you’re going to go to the polls, mail-in your ballot or whatever is best for you and your schedule,” Crawford suggests. “Be sure to get to the polls in enough time before they close and be careful about wearing political merch or clothing that endorses any particular candidate to the polls—many voting stations will turn you away for ‘electioneering.’ Feel free to celebrate exercising your right to vote when you get home!”
And regardless of how you cast your ballot, the important thing is that you fulfill your civic duty and allow your voice to be heard.
“Your vote counts. Your vote matters,” McGrady reinforces. “Do not listen to those that tell you it doesn’t. Do not listen to any fearmongering around it. We each have a voice that is powerful and can create change and we each have a duty to help make this country a better place ... Get out and vote like your life depends on it this election because for many, it does.”