We’re Swooning Over SI Swimsuit Legend Paulina Porizkova’s Adorable IG Announcement
Paulina Porizkova is ringing in July (literally) with a heavier left hand.
The SI Swimsuit Legend—who made her debut with the magazine in 1983 before securing back-to-back covers in 1984 and 1985—announced that she’s entering her next era as a fiancée to writer and producer Jeff Greenstein.
Sharing a sentimental Instagram video of the duo, who first went public with their relationship in 2023, Porizkova was all smiles as she held hands with her man. She simply captioned the post “He asked,” while Greenstein posted the video to his own feed, which was captioned, “She said yes.”
“I couldn’t possibly be happier for you!!!” One user wrote on Porizkova’s video. “Such a fabulous couple!!!”
“You are both beaming from ear to ear!” Another commenter exclaimed, “Very happy for you 💕”
“Congrats to two wonderful people,” a user cheered. “our love for each other shines so bright .”
“Blown away by the pure joy in your eyes, your smiles & your presence together!” A fan declared.
The brand staple—who has been featured in 11 issues of the magazine over four decades—also gave her followers insight into her partnership during its early days.
“Meeting someone special and falling in love wasn’t with a wave of a magical wand—it was the result of really hard work,” the model penned in May of 2023 after sharing the first photo of the duo to Instagram in late April.
“I’ve spent the last three years being single and getting over the belief I was not worthy of love [...] What I wanted was a familiar thrill. The drama,” she continued. “But what I needed was the opposite. An unfamiliar peace. An unfamiliar peace that feels even more exciting for the novelty of satisfying what I’ve needed all along. Which is real connection. To feel understood.”
Two years later, Porizkova’s “peace” is permanent, thanks to the model’s verbal commitment to lifelong loyalty. The model’s path forward is sure to be filled with adventure—something she predicted with the magazine during her 60th Anniversary shoot last year.
“I’ve been really excited about everything for a while now,” the model told the magazine in 2024. “As I like to put it: I saved my car and got it back on the road [...] and the road stretches ahead of me in a new vehicle to discover everything I have not yet seen ahead. It’s a tremendously inspiring and exciting time, and I’m so freaking grateful that I still have the time to get out on the road and see it all.”