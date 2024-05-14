Paulina Porizkova 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Paulina Porizkova was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Kate Love, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
Porizkova, an SI Swimsuit stalwart, writer and actress, first posed for the brand in 1983, when her feature brought her to Jamaica. Throughout the years, she’s traveled the world with SI Swimsuit and earned two back-to-back covers in 1984 and ’85. With the former, she became the first Central European woman to appear on the front of the magazine. The 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue marks Porizkova’s 11th feature in the magazine over a span of 41 years.
Exemplifying what it means to “Be Legendary,” Porizkova took part in a photo shoot with other brand icons at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. There, celebrity stylist Molly Dickson was on hand to dress the models in stunning couture looks from head to toe. Porizkova opted for a stunning dress by Marchesa, shoes by Britt Netta and gleaming accessories by Ettika.
To learn more about the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, click here.
Hair: Paul Norton using UNITE and Muze Hair
Makeup: Sir John for WME
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai