12 Days of Swimsuit Sweepstakes Official Rules
BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM 12 DAYS OF SWIMSUIT SWEEPSTAKES (“SWEEPSTAKES”), YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES (“RULES”), WHICH ARE A CONTRACT, SO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING OR TAKING ANY ACTION IN RELATION TO THE SWEEPSTAKES. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS INTENDED FOR LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA ANDS RESTRICTIONS APPLY. DO NOT ENTER IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR FOR A CHANCE TO WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.
- Eligibility: The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 or older. Employees of Sportority Inc. ("Sponsor"), and it’s parents, affiliates, licensors, licensees, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and each of their officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives (collectively with the Sponsor, the Prize Suppliers and Meta Platforms d/b/a Instagram, “Released Parties”), and members of their immediate family (spouse, parent, children and siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. Your entry and participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes your full and unconditional agreement to these Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes.
- Sweepstakes Overview: The Sweepstakes consists of (i) twelve (12) separate daily drawings (each, a “Daily Sweepstake(s)”), and (ii) one (1) separate grand prize drawing (“Grand Prize Sweepstake”).
- Entry Period: Each Daily Sweepstake begins each day between December 1, 2025 and December 12, 2025 at 9:00am Eastern Time and ends at 11:59pm Eastern Time (each, a “Daily Sweepstakes Entry Period”). The Grand Prize Sweepstake begins at 9:00am Eastern Time on December 1, 2025 and ends at 11:59pm Eastern Time on December 31, 2025 (“Grand Prize Sweepstake Entry Period”).
- How to Enter:
Daily Sweepstakes: During each Daily Sweepstakes Entry Period, to receive one (1) entry into that Daily Sweepstakes drawing, you must: (1) follow @si_swimsuit on Instagram; (2) follow the applicable Prize Supplier for that Daily Sweepstakes on Instagram and (3) find, comment and tag three (3) friends on the @si_swimsuit Instagram post for that day’s Daily Sweepstakes (each, a “Daily Entry”). Limit one (1) Daily Entry per person for each Daily Sweepstakes during the Daily Sweepstakes Entry Period.
Grand Prize Sweepstake: During the Grand Prize Sweepstake Entry Period, to receive one (1) entry into the Grand Prize Sweepstake, you must: (1) subscribe to The Swim Edit Newsletter and (2) click on the link in @si_swimsuit’s Instagram bio or visit https://swimsuit.si.com/12-days-of-swimsuit and follow the online instructions to complete and submit the entry form (each, a “Grand Prize Entry”). You do not need to submit a Daily Entry to enter the Grand Prize Sweepstake. Limit one (1) Grand Prize Entry per person. By entering the Grand Prize Sweepstake, you agree to receive The Swim Edit Newsletter and all promotional messages, marketing messages, and interest-based advertisements contained therein. You must subscribe to The Swim Edit Newsletter in order to be eligible to enter the Grand Prize Sweepstake.
Bonus Entry: If you enter the Grand Prize Sweepstake you have the opportunity to earn bonus entries by referring people to enter the Grand Prize Sweepstake (each, a “Bonus Entry” and collectively, the Daily Entries, Grand Prize Entries and Bonus Entries shall be referred to as “Entries”). You can earn one (1) Bonus Entry for each person who actually enters the Grand Prize Sweepstake via your unique referral link (“Referral Link”). For the avoidance of doubt, if you refer a person who submits a Grand Prize Entry but not via your Referral Link, you will not receive a Bonus Entry for that Grand Prize Entry. YOU SHOULD ONLY REFER INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE ELIGIBLE AND WHO YOU THINK WOULD BE INTERESTED IN THE GRAND PRIZE SWEEPSTAKE. PLEASE DO NOT SPAM. WHEN SHARING THE GRAND PRIZE SWEEPSTAKE, PLEASE BE SURE TO TELL PEOPLE THAT YOU WILL RECEIVE A BONUS ENTRY IF THEY ENTER BY USING YOUR REFERRAL LINK.
Instagram: If you do not have an Instagram account, establishing one is free. All Instagram terms apply. You must follow @si_swimsuit for your Daily Entry to be eligible. Your Instagram account must be set to “public” for your Daily Entry to be eligible. You can unfollow @si_swimsuit, and return your Instagram account to “private,” any time after the Daily Winner for each Daily Sweepstakes is announced.
For All Sweepstakes: An Entry that is not complete or does not adhere to the Rules or specifications may be disqualified at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Entries from any person in excess of the stated Entry limitations will be void. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or by any means which subvert the Entry process are void, including, without limitation Entries generated using multiple email addresses or social media accounts, identities, devices or other fraudulent methods.
- Winner Selection:
The Winners will be selected as follows:
Daily Sweepstakes: One (1) winner for each Daily Sweepstakes (each, a “Daily Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing on or about the day immediately following each Daily Sweepstakes from among all eligible Daily Sweepstakes Entries received for that drawing. Nonwinning Daily Sweepstakes Entries from one Daily Sweepstakes drawing will not carry over into subsequent Daily Sweepstakes drawings.
Grand Prize Sweepstake: One (1) winner for the Grand Prize Sweepstake (“Grand Prize Winner” and collectively the Daily Winners and Grand Prize Winner shall be referred to as the “Winners”) will be selected in a random drawing on or about January 1, 2025 from among all eligible Grand Prize and Bonus Entries received.
Sponsor reserves the right to change the date of any drawing without notice. Sponsor’s decisions on all matters related to the selection of the Winners shall be final and binding. You may be disqualified at any time by Sponsor for any reason in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received for the applicable drawing.
- Winner Notification: Winners of each Daily Sweepstake drawing will be notified via direct message on Instagram within twenty-four (24) hours of the drawing. The Grand Prize Winner will be notified via email within forty-eight (48) hours of the drawing. Winners may be required to execute and return a Declaration of Eligibility, Liability and, unless prohibited, Publicity Release, as well as a W-9 form for tax purposes. The Winner may be required to respond to the notification indicating whether accept the Prize within the time indicated by the Sponsor in the notification. It is your responsibility to monitor your email and Instagram messages. Sponsor is not responsible for and shall not be liable for late, lost, damaged, intercepted, misdirected, or unsuccessful efforts to notify you. If Sponsor is unable to contact you, or you fail to respond to any notification from Sponsor within the time frame indicated by Sponsor in such notification, or you fail to comply with any requirement set forth herein or fail to return any required document by the date requested, then you may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion, the Prize may be forfeited and Sponsor may select an alternate Winner in its sole discretion.
- Prizes:
Daily Sweepstakes: The prizes for the Daily Sweepstakes (the “Daily Prizes”) are:
Day 1
One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $35.00)
One (1) Logan Tay Gold Shell Choker necklace (ARV $120.00)
Day 2
One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $35.00)
One (1) Chasa Pajama Set (ARV $125.00)
Day 3
One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $35.00)
One (1) Nette “The Festive Set” (ARV $139.00)
A Tanning Club product bundle that includes one (1) Everyday Sunscreen SPF 30, one (1) Golden Glow Tanning Oil SPF 15, one (1) Tanning Lotion SPF 8, one (1) Tan De Soleil SPF 6, one (1) Browning Lotion, one (1) Royal Tanning Balm, one (1) After Tan Body Lotion, one (1) After Sun Hydration Gel, one (1) Pina Colada Lip Balm, one (1) Coconut Lip Balm and one (1) Tanning Club Hat (ARV $304.00)
Day 4
One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $35.00)
An Ola Azul product bundle that includes one (1) Ola Azul Virginia Terra One Piece and one (1) Ola Azul Kate Bali Dress (ARV $345.00)
Day 5
One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $35.00)
A YSE Beauty product bundle that includes one (1) AM Skin Prep Set and one (1) YSE Beauty Girl Lip Tint (ARV $189.00)
Day 6
One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $35.00)
One (1) Emma Lou Starlit Jumpsuit (ARV of $115.00)
A TRUBAR product bundle that includes four (4) boxes of TRUBAR protein bars and various TRUBAR merchandise (ARV $200.00)
Day 7
One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $35.00)
A Birkenstock product bundle that includes one (1) 3-Step Foot Care Kit, one (1) pair of Cotton Twist Men or Women and one (1) pair of Zermatt Shearling Slippers (ARV $148.85)
Day 8
One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $35.00)
A LSPACE product bundle that includes one (1) Isa Bikini Top, one (1) Dolce Bikini Bottom and one (1) All I Need Mini (ARV $369.00)
Day 9
One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $35.00)
Eight (8) Poppi Soda variety packs (ARV $200.00)
Day 10
One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $35.00)
One (1) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) in White Smoke (ARV $449.00)
Day 11
One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $35.00)
One (1) bundle of Goldie LeWinter Goldie Tees (ARV $340.00)
Day 12
One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) $35.00)
A bundle of KA Daily products that includes a one (1) year subscription to KA Daily and one (1) KA Daily Booty Band (ARV $100.00)
A bundle of SkinnyDipped products that includes a variety of forty (40) bags of SkinnyDipped products and one (1) SkinnyDipped branded merchandise (ARV $400.00)
Grand Prize: The grand prize for the Grand Prize Sweepstakes (“Grand Prize” and collectively, the Daily Prizes and Grand Prize shall be referred to as the “Prizes”) are:
- One (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated that includes a copy of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue (ARV $35.00)
- One (1) Logan Tay Gold Shell Choker necklace (ARV $120.00)
- One (1) The Chasa Robe (ARV $184.00)
- One (1) Nette Thé Vanille Eau de Parfum (ARV $125.00)
- A Tanning Club product bundle that includes one (1) Everyday Sunscreen SPF 30, one (1) Golden Glow Tanning Oil SPF 15, one (1) Tanning Lotion SPF 8, one (1) Tan De Soleil SPF 6, one (1) Browning Lotion, one (1) Royal Tanning Balm, one (1) After Tan Body Lotion, one (1) After Sun Hydration Gel, one (1) Pina Colada Lip Balm, one (1) Coconut Lip Balm and one (1) Tanning Club Hat (ARV $304.00)
- An Ola Azul product bundle that includes one (1) Ola Azul Virginia Terra One Piece and one (1) Ola Azul Kate Bali Dress (ARV $345.00)
- A TRUBAR product bundle that includes four (4) boxes of TRUBAR protein bars and various TRUBAR merchandise (ARV $200.00)
- One (1) Emma Lou Starlit Jumpsuit (ARV $115.00)
- A YSE Beauty product bundle that includes one (1) AM Skin Prep Set and one (1) YSE Beauty Girl Lip Tint (ARV $189.00)
- A LSPACE product bundle that includes one (1) Isa Bikini Top, one (1) Dolce Bikini Bottom and one (1) All I Need Mini (ARV $369.00)
- Sixteen (16) Poppi Soda variety packs (ARV $400.00)
- One (1) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) in White Smoke (ARV $449.00)
- One (1) bundle of Goldie LeWinter Goldie Tees (ARV $340.00)
- A bundle of KA Daily products that includes a one (1) year subscription to KA Daily and one (1) KA Daily Booty Band (ARV $100.00)
- A bundle of SkinnyDipped products that includes a variety of forty (40) bags of SkinnyDipped products and one (1) SkinnyDipped branded merchandise (ARV $400.00)
The Total ARV for the Grand Prize is $3,675.00.
For all Prizes: Subscriptions may auto-renew if not cancelled prior to renewal date. All Prize details are in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion and are subject to change. Any Prizes pictured in online advertising, promotional packaging and other Sweepstakes materials are for illustrative purposes only. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Any difference between the ARV and actual value of the Prizes will not be awarded. Winners may not substitute a Prize, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute a Prize with one of comparable or greater value. Any unclaimed Prize will be forfeited.
Certain Prizes are provided by third-party brands (“Prize Supplier(s)”). Sponsor is not responsible for the actions, products, or services of the Prize Suppliers, and any trademarks or logos used in connection with the Prizes are the property of the respective Prize Supplier. You understand that the inclusion of Prize Supplier brands is solely for Prize distribution purposes and does not imply any direct association between the Sponsor and the Prize Supplier or the Sweepstakes and the Prize Supplier.
Either Sponsor or the Prize Supplier will send the Prizes to the Winners in the method determined by Sponsors or the Prize Suppliers in their sole discretion promptly after the Winner accepts the Prize. You acknowledge that shipments of the Prizes may be subject to delivery delays. If a Prize is returned as undeliverable, you forfeit your right to claim or receive the Prize and an alternate Winner may be selected using the methods set forth herein.
The actual value of the Prizes may be taxable as income, and any applicable federal, state and local taxes related to the acceptance and/or use of the Prizes shall be the sole responsibility of the Winners. The Winners may be required to provide Sponsor with a valid social security number or tax identification number, as required by applicable law, for tax reporting purposes before the Prizes are awarded. If applicable, Sponsor will issue an IRS Form 1099 to the Winners for the value of the Prize received.
THE RELASED PARTIES SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY PERSONAL INJURIES, DEATH, PROPERTY DAMAGE, OR OTHER DAMAGES OR EXPENSES RESULTING FROM OR ARISING OUT OF ANYTHING RELATED TO THE PRIZES OR ANY OTHER ASPECT OF WINNERS’ ACCEPTANCE OR USE OF THE PRIZES.
- Rights Granted by You: By Entering the Sweepstakes, you grant Sponsor and the Released Parties a worldwide, irrevocable, perpetual, unlimited, royalty-free, fully paid-up license to reproduce, distribute, display, exhibit, exploit, perform, edit, create derivatives of, and otherwise use your Entry(ies) and all elements of such Entry(ies), together with any other material, and your name, Instagram handle, image and/or likeness (including, but not limited to, Instagram profile photo), in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, and in all languages, in any manner, in whole or in part, without compensation or notification to, or permission from, you or any third party, for any purpose whatsoever, including without limitation, for purposes of advertising or trade. YOU AGREE THAT THE FOREGOING MAY BE FEATURED ON THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM INSTAGRAM CHANNEL AND WEBSITE. YOU WAIVE ANY RIGHT TO INSPECT OR APPROVE THE FOREGOING PRIOR TO PUBLICATION AND CONSENT TO ANY SUCH USE THEREOF. Sponsor has no obligation to make use of the rights granted herein. Sponsor and the Released Parties are not responsible for any unauthorized use of the foregoing by third parties.
- GENERAL CONDITIONS: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes at any time in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to abide by these Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects, and you waive any right to claim ambiguity with respect to these Rules. You, on behalf of yourself and your heirs, executors, and administrators, agree to indemnify, defend, release, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any and all claims, injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from your Entry and participation in the Sweepstakes, use of the Sweepstakes websites, or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded Prize. Except where prohibited by law, you assume full liability for an injury or damage caused, or claimed to be caused, by your Entry and participation in this Sweepstakes, the use of the Sweepstakes websites, or the acceptance, receipt, or use of any awarded Prize or component thereof. Released Parties are not responsible for: (i) lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered or garbled Entries, likes, comments, tags, messages, stories, email or other communications of any kind; (ii) lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications; (iii) failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure; (iv) jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (v) other errors or difficulties of any kind, whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of Entries, the announcement of the Prizes, or in any Sweepstakes related materials, including these Rules; (vi) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by users, tampering, hacking, or by any website, equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; or (vii) injury or damage to any person's computer or other device related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or use of any Sweepstakes website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or Sweepstakes websites or Sponsor social media accounts, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated Entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’ s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of Entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes (or applicable portion thereof) and if terminated, at its discretion, select Winner(s) for the drawing(s) at issue at random from all eligible, non-suspect Entries received for the applicable drawing(s) prior to action taken or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor. ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE PRIZES, ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. ANY TRADEMARKS USED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES ARE THE PROPERTY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS. THIS CONTEST IS NOT SPONSORED, ENDORSED, OR ADMINISTERED, OR ASSOCIATED, BY ANY SUCH TRADEMARK OWNER OR ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, X, META, INSTAGRAM OR TIKTOK.
- Limitation of Liability: YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS (NOT TO EXCEED US$10.00) INCURRED BY YOU IN SUBMITTING AN ENTRY AND PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE REQUIRED TO PAY YOUR ATTORNEYS’ FEES OR COSTS. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT THE RELEASED PARTY SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, STATUTORY, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES, LOSS OR INJURIES SUFFERED BY YOU OR BY ANY THIRD PARTY (“SPECIAL DAMAGES”) ARISING OUT OF OR IN ANY WAY RELATED TO YOUR ENTRY AND PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, WHETHER BASED ON CONTRACT (INCLUDING THESE RULES), TORT, STRICT LIABILITY OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF THE RELEASED PARTIES HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF DAMAGE BEFOREHAND OR AFTERWARDS. YOU HEREBY WAIVE ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM SPECIAL DAMAGES, ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE SUCH DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR INCREASED, AND ALL RIGHTS TO SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS OF LIABILITY FOR SPECIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS MAY NOT APPLY. CHECK LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS.
- Privacy: Information submitted by or collected from you in connection with the Sweepstakes, including personal information as defined by applicable data protection and privacy laws, shall be subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy, located at https://www.minutemedia.com/policies/privacy-policy. By entering and participating in this Sweepstakes, you expressly consent to Sponsor and the Released Parties sharing and using the personal Information submitted only for the purposes described in these Rules, including without limitation for the purpose of selecting the Winners, administering the Sweepstakes, Prize fulfillment and sending updates and announcements from Sponsor concerning the Sports Illustrated Swim brand, products and events. You may not participate in the Sweepstakes if you do not provide Sponsor with personal information required for Entry. By Entering the Sweepstakes, you expressly consent and agree that the personal information you provide in the Entry may be used by Authentic Brands Group, LLC and its licensees and their parents, subsidiaries, licensees, affiliated companies, agents, retailers, distributors, representatives, partners and subcontractors for marketing and commercial purposes.
- Governing Law and Jurisdiction. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, or the rights and obligations of you and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, or any claim or dispute that has arisen or may arise between you and Sponsor, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, USA without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules. The applicable federal or state courts located in New York, New York shall have sole jurisdiction over any dispute, and you consent to the mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction of such courts with respect to any such legal proceedings.
- Severability: If any part of these Rules is deemed invalid, illegal, or unenforceable, all other terms, conditions, and provisions of these Rules shall nevertheless remain in full force and effect.
- Winners List: To receive the names of the Winners, send an email to newsletter@siswim.com no later than ninety (90) days after the last day of the Grand Prize Sweepstakes Entry Period.
- Sponsor Address: Sportority Inc., 625 Broadway, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10012
Last Updated October 25, 2025