The Swim Week Giveaway Official Rules

BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWIM WEEK GIVEAWAY (“PROMOTION”), YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES (“RULES”), WHICH ARE A CONTRACT, SO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING OR TAKING ANY ACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROMOTION. THIS PROMOTION IS INTENDED FOR LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY. DO NOT ENTER IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR FOR A CHANCE TO WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

Eligibility: The Promotion is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 or older. Employees of Sportority Inc. (“Sponsor”), and it’s parents, affiliates, licensors, licensees, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and each of their officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives (collectively with the Sponsor, the “Released Parties”), and members of their immediate family (spouse, parent, children and siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate in this Promotion. The Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. Your Entry and participation in the Promotion constitutes your full and unconditional agreement to these Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Promotion.

The Promotion is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 or older. Employees of Sportority Inc. (“Sponsor”), and it’s parents, affiliates, licensors, licensees, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and each of their officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives (collectively with the Sponsor, the “Released Parties”), and members of their immediate family (spouse, parent, children and siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate in this Promotion. The Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. Your Entry and participation in the Promotion constitutes your full and unconditional agreement to these Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Promotion. Entry Period : Entry for this Promotion opens at 9:00 am Eastern Time on May 15, 2026, and closes at 11:59:59pm Eastern Time on May 26, 2026 (the “Entry Period”).

: Entry for this Promotion opens at 9:00 am Eastern Time on May 15, 2026, and closes at 11:59:59pm Eastern Time on May 26, 2026 (the “Entry Period”). How to Enter:

a. To enter the Promotion, during the Entry Period you must (each, an “Entry”): (1) visit the Sports

Illustrated Swim desktop or mobile browser, click or tap ‘Enter Now’ on the SI Swimsuit Social

Club Sweepstakes and follow the instructions to complete and submit the entry form with all

information requested by the Sponsor and (2) subscribe to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Newsletter (“Newsletter”). Limit one (1) Entry per person. You must subscribe to the Newsletter

to be eligible to enter the Promotion. By entering the Promotion, you agree to receive the

Newsletter and all promotional messages, marketing messages, and interest-based

advertisements contained therein. You can unsubscribe from the Newsletter any time after the

Winner of the Promotion is announced.

b. An Entry that is not complete or does not adhere to the Rules or specifications may be

disqualified at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Entries from any person in excess of the stated entry

limitations will be void. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or by any

means which subvert the Entry process are void, including, without limitation Entries generated

using multiple email addresses or social media accounts, identities, devices or other fraudulent

methods.

a. To enter the Promotion, during the Entry Period you must (each, an “Entry”): (1) visit the Sports Illustrated Swim desktop or mobile browser, click or tap ‘Enter Now’ on the SI Swimsuit Social Club Sweepstakes and follow the instructions to complete and submit the entry form with all information requested by the Sponsor and (2) subscribe to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Newsletter (“Newsletter”). Limit one (1) Entry per person. You must subscribe to the Newsletter to be eligible to enter the Promotion. By entering the Promotion, you agree to receive the Newsletter and all promotional messages, marketing messages, and interest-based advertisements contained therein. You can unsubscribe from the Newsletter any time after the Winner of the Promotion is announced. b. An Entry that is not complete or does not adhere to the Rules or specifications may be disqualified at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Entries from any person in excess of the stated entry limitations will be void. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or by any means which subvert the Entry process are void, including, without limitation Entries generated using multiple email addresses or social media accounts, identities, devices or other fraudulent methods. Winner Selection: On or about the day immediately following the end of the Entry Period, Sponsor will randomly select one (1) potential winner from among all eligible Entries received during the Entry Period (“Winner”). Sponsor reserves the right to change the date of the drawing without notice. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received. To be considered eligible, the potential Winner must be an active subscriber of the Newsletter at the time of selection and acceptance of the Prize. If the potential Winner is not an active subscriber of the Newsletter at the time of selection and acceptance, then the potential Winner may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion, the Prize may be forfeited, and Sponsor may select an alternate potential Winner in its sole discretion. Sponsor’s decisions on all matters related to the administration and operation of the Promotion and the selection of the potential Winner are final and binding. You may be disqualified at any time by Sponsor for any reason in Sponsor’s sole discretion. The potential Winner is subject to verification of eligibility and may be required to sign and return an affidavit of eligibility, liability release, publicity release and/or any other document(s) Sponsor deems necessary to verify eligibility, claim the Prize, and agree to all Prize conditions.

On or about the day immediately following the end of the Entry Period, Sponsor will randomly select one (1) potential winner from among all eligible Entries received during the Entry Period (“Winner”). Sponsor reserves the right to change the date of the drawing without notice. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received. To be considered eligible, the potential Winner must be an active subscriber of the Newsletter at the time of selection and acceptance of the Prize. If the potential Winner is not an active subscriber of the Newsletter at the time of selection and acceptance, then the potential Winner may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion, the Prize may be forfeited, and Sponsor may select an alternate potential Winner in its sole discretion. Sponsor’s decisions on all matters related to the administration and operation of the Promotion and the selection of the potential Winner are final and binding. You may be disqualified at any time by Sponsor for any reason in Sponsor’s sole discretion. The potential Winner is subject to verification of eligibility and may be required to sign and return an affidavit of eligibility, liability release, publicity release and/or any other document(s) Sponsor deems necessary to verify eligibility, claim the Prize, and agree to all Prize conditions. Winner Notification: The potential Winner will be notified within a reasonable time after the drawing via email at the email address provided at the time of Entry, not to exceed thirty (30) days. The potential Winner must respond to the notification and accept the Prize within forty-eight (48) hours (including the execution and return of any required documents). It is your responsibility to monitor your email. Sponsor is not responsible for and shall not be liable for late, lost, damaged, intercepted, misdirected, or unsuccessful efforts to notify you. If Sponsor is unable to contact you, or you fail to respond to any notice within forty-eight (48) hours, or you fail to comply with any requirement set forth herein or fail to return any required document within forty-eight (48) hours, then you may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion, the Prize may be forfeited, and Sponsor may select an alternate Winner in its sole discretion. If any alternate similarly fails to properly claim the Prize, Sponsor will use a reasonable number of attempts, in its discretion, to award the Prize to another alternate but if it is unable to do so, the Prize will be deemed unclaimed and Sponsor shall have no further liability, in connection with this Promotion, to award unclaimed Prizes.

The potential Winner will be notified within a reasonable time after the drawing via email at the email address provided at the time of Entry, not to exceed thirty (30) days. The potential Winner must respond to the notification and accept the Prize within forty-eight (48) hours (including the execution and return of any required documents). It is your responsibility to monitor your email. Sponsor is not responsible for and shall not be liable for late, lost, damaged, intercepted, misdirected, or unsuccessful efforts to notify you. If Sponsor is unable to contact you, or you fail to respond to any notice within forty-eight (48) hours, or you fail to comply with any requirement set forth herein or fail to return any required document within forty-eight (48) hours, then you may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion, the Prize may be forfeited, and Sponsor may select an alternate Winner in its sole discretion. If any alternate similarly fails to properly claim the Prize, Sponsor will use a reasonable number of attempts, in its discretion, to award the Prize to another alternate but if it is unable to do so, the Prize will be deemed unclaimed and Sponsor shall have no further liability, in connection with this Promotion, to award unclaimed Prizes. Prize:

The prize (“Prize”) for the Promotion is: (i) two (2) tickets to the Sports Illustrated Swim Social Beach Club Event (“Event”) with the ARV of $281.71; (ii) one (1) travel gift card with the ARV of $800.00; and (iii) one (1) hotel gift card toward with the ARV of $300.00. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Prize is $1,381.71. Admission to the Event is limited to the Winner and one (1) guest only.

The game, concert or event and seat locations for any tickets included in the Prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. No responsibility is assumed by the Sponsor or Released Parties for, and the Sponsor and Released Parties expressly disclaim all liability for, the games, concerts or events being cancelled, rescheduled, delayed or postponed, in whole or in part. Neither Sponsor or the Released Parties shall have any liability or further obligation to the Winner if any game, concert or event is delayed, canceled, postponed or in any way abbreviated other than to supply the Prize as described, minus the applicable tickets and, in such event, the Winner shall not be reimbursed for such tickets. Unused, lost, mutilated or stolen tickets included in the Prize will not be refunded, replaced, exchanged for cash or applied towards tickets for any subsequent years and neither Sponsor or the Released Parties shall have any responsibility or further obligations with respect to unused, lost, mutilated or stolen tickets. By accepting the tickets included in the Prize, the Winner and his/her guest agree to abide by any terms, conditions and restrictions applicable to any ticket holder.

All details related to the Event are in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion and are subject to change. The Event is tentatively scheduled to take place Friday, May 29, 2026, at 12pm at The W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to delay, cancel, or postpone the Event at any time in its sole discretion. No responsibility is assumed by the Sponsor or Released Parties for, and the Sponsor and Released Parties expressly disclaim all liability for, the Event being cancelled, rescheduled, delayed or postponed, in whole or in part. If the Event is delayed, canceled, or postponed, then neither Sponsor or the Released Parties shall have any liability or further obligation to the Winner other than to supply the Prize as described, minus the tickets to the Event and, in such event the Winner shall not be reimbursed for such tickets nor a substitute Prize awarded. Unused, lost, mutilated or stolen tickets for the Event will not be refunded, replaced, exchanged for cash or applied towards tickets for any subsequent years and neither Sponsor or the Released Parties shall have any responsibility or further obligations with respect to unused, lost, mutilated or stolen tickets. The Winner and his/her guest attending the Event must be 21 or older. By accepting the applicable tickets and attending the Event, the Winners and his/her guest shall be subject to any terms, conditions and restrictions applicable to any ticket holder for the Event, as applicable. Sponsor and/or the Released Parties reserve the right to remove the Winner and/or his/her guest from, or to deny Winner and/or his/her guest admission to, the Event if Sponsor and/or the Released Parties determine in their sole discretion that the Winner and/or his/her guest is/are intoxicated, a safety risk, and/or behaving in a disruptive, threatening, harassing, or abusive manner.

The prize (“Prize”) for the Promotion is: (i) two (2) tickets to the Sports Illustrated Swim Social Beach Club Event (“Event”) with the ARV of $281.71; (ii) one (1) travel gift card with the ARV of $800.00; and (iii) one (1) hotel gift card toward with the ARV of $300.00. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Prize is $1,381.71. Admission to the Event is limited to the Winner and one (1) guest only. The game, concert or event and seat locations for any tickets included in the Prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. No responsibility is assumed by the Sponsor or Released Parties for, and the Sponsor and Released Parties expressly disclaim all liability for, the games, concerts or events being cancelled, rescheduled, delayed or postponed, in whole or in part. Neither Sponsor or the Released Parties shall have any liability or further obligation to the Winner if any game, concert or event is delayed, canceled, postponed or in any way abbreviated other than to supply the Prize as described, minus the applicable tickets and, in such event, the Winner shall not be reimbursed for such tickets. Unused, lost, mutilated or stolen tickets included in the Prize will not be refunded, replaced, exchanged for cash or applied towards tickets for any subsequent years and neither Sponsor or the Released Parties shall have any responsibility or further obligations with respect to unused, lost, mutilated or stolen tickets. By accepting the tickets included in the Prize, the Winner and his/her guest agree to abide by any terms, conditions and restrictions applicable to any ticket holder. All details related to the Event are in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion and are subject to change. The Event is tentatively scheduled to take place Friday, May 29, 2026, at 12pm at The W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to delay, cancel, or postpone the Event at any time in its sole discretion. No responsibility is assumed by the Sponsor or Released Parties for, and the Sponsor and Released Parties expressly disclaim all liability for, the Event being cancelled, rescheduled, delayed or postponed, in whole or in part. If the Event is delayed, canceled, or postponed, then neither Sponsor or the Released Parties shall have any liability or further obligation to the Winner other than to supply the Prize as described, minus the tickets to the Event and, in such event the Winner shall not be reimbursed for such tickets nor a substitute Prize awarded. Unused, lost, mutilated or stolen tickets for the Event will not be refunded, replaced, exchanged for cash or applied towards tickets for any subsequent years and neither Sponsor or the Released Parties shall have any responsibility or further obligations with respect to unused, lost, mutilated or stolen tickets. The Winner and his/her guest attending the Event must be 21 or older. By accepting the applicable tickets and attending the Event, the Winners and his/her guest shall be subject to any terms, conditions and restrictions applicable to any ticket holder for the Event, as applicable. Sponsor and/or the Released Parties reserve the right to remove the Winner and/or his/her guest from, or to deny Winner and/or his/her guest admission to, the Event if Sponsor and/or the Released Parties determine in their sole discretion that the Winner and/or his/her guest is/are intoxicated, a safety risk, and/or behaving in a disruptive, threatening, harassing, or abusive manner. TRANSPORTATION AND LODGING ASSISTANCE IS PROVIDED AS PART OF THE PRIZE AND IS THE WINNER’S SOLE RESPONSIBILITY. The Winner will receive (1) $800 travel gift card and one (1) $300 hotel gift card to be used at the Winner’s discretion toward travel and lodging expenses towards the Event. The Winner and his/her guest are responsible for all expenses not specifically stated as part of the Prize, including, but not limited to, lodging, air transportation, ground transportation, meals, gratuities, personal purchases, beverages, incidentals, and any other items of personal nature.

Sponsor will send the Prize to the Winner in the method determined by Sponsor promptly after the Winner accepts the Prize in accordance with Section V. Pre-paid digital gift cards included in the Prize may be provided in multiple denominations to equal the total value. Prizes shipped to the Winner through the United States Postal Services or a private delivery service (ex. FedEx, DHL, UPS, etc.) may be subject to delivery delays. If the Prize, or a portion thereof, is returned as undeliverable, you forfeit your right to claim or receive the applicable portion of the Prize and Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, declare such portion of the Prize as unclaimed or select an alternate Winner using the methods set forth herein.

All details related to the Prize are in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion and are subject to change. Subscriptions included in the Prize may auto-renew if not cancelled prior to renewal date. Resale of the Prize is strictly prohibited. Any Prize pictured on the Promotion website or in online advertising, promotional packaging and other Promotion materials is for illustrative purposes only. The Prize is non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Any difference between the ARV and actual value of the Prize will not be awarded. Winner may not substitute a Prize, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute a Prize with one of comparable or greater value. Any unclaimed Prizes will be forfeited.

The actual value of the Prize may be taxable as income, and any applicable federal, state and local taxes related to the acceptance and/or use of the Prize shall be the sole responsibility of the Winner. The Winner may be required to provide Sponsor with a valid social security number or tax identification number, as required by applicable law, for tax reporting purposes before the Prize is awarded. If applicable, Sponsor will issue an IRS Form 1099 to the Winner for the value of the Prize received.

NEITHER SPONSOR OR THE RELEASED PARTIES SHALL HAVE ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY PERSONAL INJURIES, DEATH, PROPERTY DAMAGE, OR OTHER DAMAGES OR EXPENSES RESULTING FROM OR ARISING OUT OF ANYTHING RELATED TO THE PRIZE(S) OR ANY OTHER ASPECT OF THE WINNER’S ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE OR MISUSE OF THE PRIZE OR, IF APPLICABLE, THE WINNER AND HIS/HER GUEST ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT.

The Winner will receive (1) $800 travel gift card and one (1) $300 hotel gift card to be used at the Winner’s discretion toward travel and lodging expenses towards the Event. The Winner and his/her guest are responsible for all expenses not specifically stated as part of the Prize, including, but not limited to, lodging, air transportation, ground transportation, meals, gratuities, personal purchases, beverages, incidentals, and any other items of personal nature. Sponsor will send the Prize to the Winner in the method determined by Sponsor promptly after the Winner accepts the Prize in accordance with Section V. Pre-paid digital gift cards included in the Prize may be provided in multiple denominations to equal the total value. Prizes shipped to the Winner through the United States Postal Services or a private delivery service (ex. FedEx, DHL, UPS, etc.) may be subject to delivery delays. If the Prize, or a portion thereof, is returned as undeliverable, you forfeit your right to claim or receive the applicable portion of the Prize and Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, declare such portion of the Prize as unclaimed or select an alternate Winner using the methods set forth herein. All details related to the Prize are in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion and are subject to change. Subscriptions included in the Prize may auto-renew if not cancelled prior to renewal date. Resale of the Prize is strictly prohibited. Any Prize pictured on the Promotion website or in online advertising, promotional packaging and other Promotion materials is for illustrative purposes only. The Prize is non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Any difference between the ARV and actual value of the Prize will not be awarded. Winner may not substitute a Prize, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute a Prize with one of comparable or greater value. Any unclaimed Prizes will be forfeited. The actual value of the Prize may be taxable as income, and any applicable federal, state and local taxes related to the acceptance and/or use of the Prize shall be the sole responsibility of the Winner. The Winner may be required to provide Sponsor with a valid social security number or tax identification number, as required by applicable law, for tax reporting purposes before the Prize is awarded. If applicable, Sponsor will issue an IRS Form 1099 to the Winner for the value of the Prize received. Rights Granted by You: Except where prohibited by law, by submitting an Entry and participating in the Promotion (and any related activities), you grant Sponsor and its affiliates and licensors a worldwide, irrevocable, perpetual, unlimited, fully paid-up license to use your Entry and all elements thereof, social media handle, name, image and/or likeness in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, and in all languages, in any manner and for any purpose (including, for purposes of advertising or trade), in whole or in part, without compensation or notification to, or permission from, you or any third party. YOU AGREE THAT THE FOREGOING MAY BE FEATURED ON THE PROMOTION WEBSITE AND SPONSOR AND/OR SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS AND WEBSITES. YOU WAIVE ANY RIGHT TO INSPECT OR APPROVE THE FOREGOING PRIOR TO PUBLICATION AND CONSENT TO ANY SUCH USE THEREOF . Neither Sponsor or its affiliates and licensors have any obligation to make use of the rights granted herein and Sponsor its affiliates, licensors and the Released Parties are not responsible for any unauthorized use of the foregoing by third parties.

Except where prohibited by law, by submitting an Entry and participating in the Promotion (and any related activities), you grant Sponsor and its affiliates and licensors a worldwide, irrevocable, perpetual, unlimited, fully paid-up license to use your Entry and all elements thereof, social media handle, name, image and/or likeness in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, and in all languages, in any manner and for any purpose (including, for purposes of advertising or trade), in whole or in part, without compensation or notification to, or permission from, you or any third party. . Neither Sponsor or its affiliates and licensors have any obligation to make use of the rights granted herein and Sponsor its affiliates, licensors and the Released Parties are not responsible for any unauthorized use of the foregoing by third parties. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Promotion at any time in its sole discretion. By entering and participating in this Promotion, you agree to abide by these Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects, and you waive any right to claim ambiguity with respect to these Rules.

Released Parties are not responsible for: (i) lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered or garbled Entries, likes, comments, tags, messages, stories, email or other communications of any kind; (ii) lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications; (iii) failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure; (iv) jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (v) other errors or difficulties of any kind, whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of Entries, the announcement of the Prize, or in any Promotion related materials, including these Rules; (vi) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by users, tampering, hacking, or by any website, equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion; or (vii) injury or damage to any person's computer or other device related to or resulting from participating in this Promotion or use of the Promotion website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Promotion or Promotion website, or Sponsor’s social media accounts, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and the associated Entry(ies) will be void.

Should any portion of the Promotion be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of Entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Promotion (or applicable portion thereof) and if terminated, at its discretion, select a Winner at random via a drawing from all eligible, non-suspect Entries received for the Promotion and/or applicable drawing prior to action taken or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor.

ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, THE PROMOTION, INCLUDING THE PRIZE, ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.

ANY TRADEMARKS USED IN THE PROMOTION ARE THE PROPERTY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS. THIS PROMOTION IS NOT SPONSORED, ENDORSED, OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH, ANY SUCH TRADEMARK OWNER OR ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, X, META, INSTAGRAM OR TIKTOK.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Promotion at any time in its sole discretion. By entering and participating in this Promotion, you agree to abide by these Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects, and you waive any right to claim ambiguity with respect to these Rules. Released Parties are not responsible for: (i) lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered or garbled Entries, likes, comments, tags, messages, stories, email or other communications of any kind; (ii) lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications; (iii) failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure; (iv) jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (v) other errors or difficulties of any kind, whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of Entries, the announcement of the Prize, or in any Promotion related materials, including these Rules; (vi) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by users, tampering, hacking, or by any website, equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion; or (vii) injury or damage to any person's computer or other device related to or resulting from participating in this Promotion or use of the Promotion website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Promotion or Promotion website, or Sponsor’s social media accounts, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and the associated Entry(ies) will be void. Should any portion of the Promotion be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of Entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Promotion (or applicable portion thereof) and if terminated, at its discretion, select a Winner at random via a drawing from all eligible, non-suspect Entries received for the Promotion and/or applicable drawing prior to action taken or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor. Release, Indemnity and Limitation of Liability:

Except where prohibited by law, you, on behalf of yourself and your heirs, executors, and administrators, agree to indemnify, defend, release, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any and all claims, injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, (including death or property) resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from your Entry and participation in the Promotion or related activities, use of the Promotion website, or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded Prize. Except where prohibited by law, you assume full liability for an injury or damage caused, or claimed to be caused, by your Entry and participation in this Promotion or related activities, the use of the Promotion website, or the acceptance, receipt, or use or misuse of any awarded Prize or component thereof. Except where prohibited by law, you assume full liability for an injury or damages suffered by, or claimed to be suffered by, you and/or your guest at the Event.

Except where prohibited by law, you, on behalf of yourself and your heirs, executors, and administrators, agree to indemnify, defend, release, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any and all claims, injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, (including death or property) resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from your Entry and participation in the Promotion or related activities, use of the Promotion website, or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded Prize. Except where prohibited by law, you assume full liability for an injury or damage caused, or claimed to be caused, by your Entry and participation in this Promotion or related activities, the use of the Promotion website, or the acceptance, receipt, or use or misuse of any awarded Prize or component thereof. Except where prohibited by law, you assume full liability for an injury or damages suffered by, or claimed to be suffered by, you and/or your guest at the Event. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO DAMAGES FOR LOST DATA, LOST PROFITS, LOST REVENUE, LOST BUSINESS, OR ANTICIPATED PROFITS) (“SPECIAL DAMAGES”), WHETHER FORESEEABLE OR UNFORESEEABLE, ARISING OUT OF OR IN ANY WAY RELATED TO YOUR ENTRY AND PARTICIPATION IN THE PROMOTION, USE OF THE PROMOTION WEBSITE, OR THE ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE OR MISUSE OF ANY AWARDED PRIZE REGARDLESS OF WHETHER THE LIABILITY IS BASED ON BREACH OF CONTRACT (INCLUDING THESE RULES), TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, BREACH OF WARRANTIES, INDEMNITY OR OTHERWISE, AND EVEN IF THE RELEASED PARTIES WERE ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF THOSE DAMAGES. IN ADDITION, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT POSSIBLE BY LAW, THE RELEASED PARTIES MAXIMUM AGGREGATE LIABILITY TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROMOTION, USE OF THE PROMOTION WEBSITE, OR THE ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, USE OR MISUSE OF ANY AWARDED PRIZE, REGARDLESS OF THE NUMBER OF CLAIMS OR CAUSES OF ACTION, WILL NOT EXCEED FIFTY DOLLARS (US$50.00). IN NO EVENT SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE REQUIRED TO PAY YOUR OR ANY THIRD PARTY’S ATTORNEYS’ FEES OR COSTS. YOU HEREBY WAIVE ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM SPECIAL DAMAGES, ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE SUCH DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR INCREASED, AND ALL RIGHTS TO SEEK ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND COSTS AND INJUNCTIVE OR OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS OF LIABILITY FOR SPECIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS MAY NOT APPLY. CHECK LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS.

Privacy: Information submitted by or collected from you in connection with the Promotion, including personal information as defined by applicable data protection and privacy laws, shall be subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy, located at https://www.minutemedia.com/policies/privacy-policy. By entering and participating in this Promotion, you expressly consent to the Released Parties sharing and using the personal Information submitted only for the purposes described in these Rules, including without limitation for the purpose of selecting the Winner, administering the Promotion, Prize fulfillment and sending updates and announcements from Sponsor concerning the Sports Illustrated Swim brand, products and events. You may not participate in the Promotion if you do not provide Sponsor with personal information required for Entry. By entering the Promotion, you expressly consent and agree that the personal information you provide in the Entry may be used by Authentic Brands Group, LLC and its licensees and their parents, subsidiaries, licensees, affiliated companies, agents, retailers, distributors, representatives, partners and subcontractors for marketing and commercial purposes.

Information submitted by or collected from you in connection with the Promotion, including personal information as defined by applicable data protection and privacy laws, shall be subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy, located at https://www.minutemedia.com/policies/privacy-policy. By entering and participating in this Promotion, you expressly consent to the Released Parties sharing and using the personal Information submitted only for the purposes described in these Rules, including without limitation for the purpose of selecting the Winner, administering the Promotion, Prize fulfillment and sending updates and announcements from Sponsor concerning the Sports Illustrated Swim brand, products and events. You may not participate in the Promotion if you do not provide Sponsor with personal information required for Entry. By entering the Promotion, you expressly consent and agree that the personal information you provide in the Entry may be used by Authentic Brands Group, LLC and its licensees and their parents, subsidiaries, licensees, affiliated companies, agents, retailers, distributors, representatives, partners and subcontractors for marketing and commercial purposes. Governing Law and Jurisdiction. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, or the rights and obligations of you and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion, or any claim or dispute that has arisen or may arise between you and the Released Parties, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, USA without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules. The applicable federal or state courts located in New York, New York shall have sole jurisdiction over any dispute, and you consent to the mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction of such courts with respect to any such legal proceedings.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, or the rights and obligations of you and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion, or any claim or dispute that has arisen or may arise between you and the Released Parties, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, USA without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules. The applicable federal or state courts located in New York, New York shall have sole jurisdiction over any dispute, and you consent to the mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction of such courts with respect to any such legal proceedings. Severability: If any part of these Rules is deemed invalid, illegal, or unenforceable, all other terms, conditions, and provisions of these Rules shall nevertheless remain in full force and effect.

If any part of these Rules is deemed invalid, illegal, or unenforceable, all other terms, conditions, and provisions of these Rules shall nevertheless remain in full force and effect. Winners List: To receive the names of the Winner, send an email to promotions@si.com no later than ninety (90) days after the last day of the Entry Period.

To receive the names of the Winner, send an email to promotions@si.com no later than ninety (90) days after the last day of the Entry Period. Sponsor Address: Sportority Inc., 625 Broadway, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10012.