As if the SI Swimsuit 2020 lineup wasn't already FIRE enough, we've just added another mega babe to the crew! Welcome back, Kelsey Merritt!

This brunette beauty was born in Pampanga, Philippines, and was the first Filipino to ever walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Since then, the 23-year-old has gone on to rock the pages of SI Swimsuit 2019, film a beauty series for Vogue.com and travel the world with Revolve. Kelsey is also a firm believer in body positivity and isn’t afraid to proudly show off her stretch marks. Just another reason to love her!

"So thankful for the whole team that made the trip so fun and memorable!" Kelsey wrote alongside a BTS photo after her rookie shoot. "Glad I get to be part of a family that celebrates body positivity."

