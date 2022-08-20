Skip to main content
Megan Roup Creates an Exclusive Workout for SI Swimsuit
17 Matching Sets to Motivate You to Work Out More Often

Look good while you work hard.

Let’s face it. Finding the motivation to go for a run or head to the gym can be tough sometimes. But it’s always a little easier to get going when you have a cute outfit to rock. Luckily, the athleisure market has exploded recently, providing countless workout sets to buy. And if anyone knows that, it’s fitness-loving SI Swimsuit models. Everyone from Kate Bock and Brooks Nader to Katie Austin and Emily DiDonato have posted pictures on social media showing their favorite workout gear. Here are several of their picks and more.

Alo Yoga

Crop Finesse Short Sleeve ($54)

Alo yoga black top

Shop on Alo

Alosoft High-Waist Legging ($98) 

Alo Yoga black legging

Shop on Alo

Kate Bock recently tagged a post of her workout gear, revealing it was from Alo Yoga. While she didn’t mention the exact set, this one looks very similar in black. The two pieces are from the Alsoft collection made from super comfy fabrics that work for yoga and HIIT workouts.

JOJA 

Balance Bra ($44)

Shop on JOJA

Shop on JOJA

Rise Legging ($74)

Shop on JOJA

Shop on JOJA

Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes love fitness so much that they created their own athleisure brand with pieces you can mix and match with your workout buddy. Their new summer collection features bright hues like this Balance Bra and Rise Legging in dandelion.

Bandier 

Flow Bra ($70)

bandier blue bra

Shop on Bandier

Center State Legging ($120)

blue legging

Shop on Bandier

Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston love the workout apparel brand Bandier. Some classic favorites include the Center Stage Legging and Flow Bra that feature high-compression fabric yet have an all-way stretch.

Skims 

Crew Neck Tank ($42)

skims tank

Shop on Skims

Outdoor Legging ($62)

skims legging

Shop on Skims

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you already know that SI Swimsuit cover star Kim Kardashian has made a splash with her Skims brand. The line features several fitness pieces, including the Outdoor Legging (that Kate Bock recently donned on her honeymoon) and the Crew Neck tank in a chic light brown color.

Phat Buddha 

Flat Iron Slit Sleeve ($85)

long sleeve phat buddah

Shop on Phat Buddah

Union Slit Leg ($99)

phat buddah legging

Shop on Phat Buddah 

Brooks Nader says that she loves the brand Phat Buddha, particularly the four-way stretch Flat Iron Slit Sleeve top with the Union Slit Leg leggings. The bell sleeves make for the perfect statement piece at the gym.

Able Made 

Avery Bodysuit ($150)

Bodysuit

Shop on Able Made

Avery Legging ($150)

legging

Shop on Able Made

Designed with athletes in mind, Able Made’s Avery Bodysuit and Legging are made from certified organic stretch jersey and feature a bold print. Best of all, proceeds support city-youth health through the Ucal McKenzie Breakaway Foundation.

Jeanne The Label 

Box Crop ($45)

green crop top

Shop on Jeanne the Label

Bike Shorts ($59.95)

green biker short

Shop on Jeanne the Label

The Australian-based brand closes the gap between comfort and fashion, focusing on minimalism with sets to complement your wardrobe. The crop top and bike shorts come in various colors like mocha, butter, electric blue, green, black, and more.

Pangaia 

Activewear Tank ($65)

purple crop top

Shop on Pangaia

Legging ($95)

purple legging

Shop on Pangaia 

The chic brand has a few simple activewear options, including a tank and legging set made from a lightweight biobased nylon (touted as “not to disrupt the food chain”). The pieces are seamless yet provide plenty of support.

Outdoor Voices 

RecMesh Tank ($48)

Green mesh tank

Shop on Outside Voices

Skort ($58)

Green mesh skort

Shop on Outside Voices

Who doesn’t love a great skort? Well, Outdoor Voices included one in its adorable set that’s ideal for medium-impact activities.

Beyond Yoga 

Jacquard Studio Cropped Tank  ($70)

black stars crop top

Shop on Beyond Yoga

High-Waisted Biker Short ($70)

black stars bike shorts

Shop on Beyond Yoga

Workout fashion is one of the few spaces where you can rock bold prints from head to toe. And this Beyond Yoga set in an all-over jacquard pattern is one of the cutest available.

Lululemon 

Align Tank ($68 - $78)

tie dye legging

Shop on Lululemon

Pant ($98 - $118)

tie dye legging

Shop on Lululemon

Lululemon reigns supreme in the world of fitness apparel. The brand was one of the first to own the athleisure movement and offers many workout sets from which to choose. A current favorite has to be the Align Tank and Pant in Circulate Tie Dye.

adidas by Stella McCartney 

True Strength SL Bra ($51)

adidas matching set

Shop on Shopbop

Leggings ($84)

adidas leggings

Shop on Shopbop

What do you get when a massive athletic wear brand and a top designer come together? The playful hues and mid-compression performance knit of this set make for the perfect balance of fashion and performance.

Fabletics 

Groovy2-Piece Outfit ($28.47)

matching 2 piece workout set

Shop on Fabletics

Actress ​​Vanessa Hudgens helped design this super-soft set with a fun geometric print reminiscent of a beach sunset.

Sweaty Betty 

Interval Seamless Longline Bra ($58)

workout set

Shop on Sweaty Betty

Interval Seamless Leggings ($98)

geometric pattern matching workout set

Shop on Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty is another power player in the fitness apparel industry, with sets like this one featuring performance and comfort details like sweat-wicking yarn with compression and breathable mesh in key places for ventilation.

Old Navy 

PowerSoft Sleeveless Open-Back Bodysuit ($54.99)

Bodysuit one piece workout outfit

Shop on Old Navy

You don’t even have to think about putting together a complete set with this bodysuit from Old Navy. Not surprisingly, it’s a top seller for the brand.

OQQ 

3-Piece Outfits Ribbed Seamless ($29 - $35)

3 piece versatile affordable workout set

Shop on Amazon

Who says a set has to be just two pieces? This one available on Amazon comes with high-waisted shorts, a scoop neck sports bra and a one-shoulder bra in a sleek, ribbed texture.

Sporty & Rich 

Wellness Cotton Blend Sweatshirt ($150)

wellness sweatshirt

Shop on Net-A-Porter

Wellness Cotton Blend Shorts ($95)

wellness shorts

Shop on Net-A-Porter

Sporty & Rich is known for its comfortable casual duds. If you’re looking for a set good for low-impact activities, this one is it. The cotton-blend jersey shorts and matching sweatshirt feature the word “Wellness” in varsity-style letters.

Fashion

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
