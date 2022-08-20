17 Matching Sets to Motivate You to Work Out More Often

Let’s face it. Finding the motivation to go for a run or head to the gym can be tough sometimes. But it’s always a little easier to get going when you have a cute outfit to rock. Luckily, the athleisure market has exploded recently, providing countless workout sets to buy. And if anyone knows that, it’s fitness-loving SI Swimsuit models. Everyone from Kate Bock and Brooks Nader to Katie Austin and Emily DiDonato have posted pictures on social media showing their favorite workout gear. Here are several of their picks and more.

Alo Yoga

Kate Bock recently tagged a post of her workout gear, revealing it was from Alo Yoga. While she didn’t mention the exact set, this one looks very similar in black. The two pieces are from the Alsoft collection made from super comfy fabrics that work for yoga and HIIT workouts.

JOJA

Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes love fitness so much that they created their own athleisure brand with pieces you can mix and match with your workout buddy. Their new summer collection features bright hues like this Balance Bra and Rise Legging in dandelion.

Bandier

Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston love the workout apparel brand Bandier. Some classic favorites include the Center Stage Legging and Flow Bra that feature high-compression fabric yet have an all-way stretch.

Skims

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you already know that SI Swimsuit cover star Kim Kardashian has made a splash with her Skims brand. The line features several fitness pieces, including the Outdoor Legging (that Kate Bock recently donned on her honeymoon) and the Crew Neck tank in a chic light brown color.

Phat Buddha

Brooks Nader says that she loves the brand Phat Buddha, particularly the four-way stretch Flat Iron Slit Sleeve top with the Union Slit Leg leggings. The bell sleeves make for the perfect statement piece at the gym.

Able Made

Designed with athletes in mind, Able Made’s Avery Bodysuit and Legging are made from certified organic stretch jersey and feature a bold print. Best of all, proceeds support city-youth health through the Ucal McKenzie Breakaway Foundation.

Jeanne The Label

The Australian-based brand closes the gap between comfort and fashion, focusing on minimalism with sets to complement your wardrobe. The crop top and bike shorts come in various colors like mocha, butter, electric blue, green, black, and more.

Pangaia

The chic brand has a few simple activewear options, including a tank and legging set made from a lightweight biobased nylon (touted as “not to disrupt the food chain”). The pieces are seamless yet provide plenty of support.

Outdoor Voices

Who doesn’t love a great skort? Well, Outdoor Voices included one in its adorable set that’s ideal for medium-impact activities.

Beyond Yoga

Workout fashion is one of the few spaces where you can rock bold prints from head to toe. And this Beyond Yoga set in an all-over jacquard pattern is one of the cutest available.

Lululemon

Lululemon reigns supreme in the world of fitness apparel. The brand was one of the first to own the athleisure movement and offers many workout sets from which to choose. A current favorite has to be the Align Tank and Pant in Circulate Tie Dye.

adidas by Stella McCartney

What do you get when a massive athletic wear brand and a top designer come together? The playful hues and mid-compression performance knit of this set make for the perfect balance of fashion and performance.

Fabletics

Actress ​​Vanessa Hudgens helped design this super-soft set with a fun geometric print reminiscent of a beach sunset.

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty is another power player in the fitness apparel industry, with sets like this one featuring performance and comfort details like sweat-wicking yarn with compression and breathable mesh in key places for ventilation.

Old Navy

You don’t even have to think about putting together a complete set with this bodysuit from Old Navy. Not surprisingly, it’s a top seller for the brand.

OQQ

Who says a set has to be just two pieces? This one available on Amazon comes with high-waisted shorts, a scoop neck sports bra and a one-shoulder bra in a sleek, ribbed texture.

Sporty & Rich

Sporty & Rich is known for its comfortable casual duds. If you’re looking for a set good for low-impact activities, this one is it. The cotton-blend jersey shorts and matching sweatshirt feature the word “Wellness” in varsity-style letters.