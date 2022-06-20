Josephine Skriver Launches New Activewear Collection

Josephine Skriver has been making her mark in athleisure wear with her brand JOJA. The company, which she co-founded with best friend and fellow model, Jasmine Tookes, started as a social account and online community where the pair shared their workouts, health routines and active lifestyles with their loyal (and continuously growing followers). Recently, Skriver took to her IG account to share the exciting news of the launch of their JOJA’s new seamless collection.

“Our very first seamless collection just dropped! Hurry to joja.com to get a hand on these pieces! Honestly so proud of this collection! Been living in it for days 😍🤩 softest and most flattering i have ever worn!! Also are we the first ever seamless to come out with V shape 😁🤔 @joja”

The seamless collection is highly selective in its offerings and incredibly inclusive in their designs. The Commitment Razor Bra comes in four fashionable tones – ash, oat, blush and aqua – and is available in three sizes (XS/S, S/M and M/L). The Inhale T-shirt is cap sleeved, cropped and features JOJA’s signature V cut. The new collection also includes Level Up Leggings and Level Up Shorts available in the line’s signature neutral aesthetics.

Fresh off of SI Swimsuit’s 2022 issue drop – Skriver was photographed in Montenegro – and her honeymoon in Japan, Skriver has wasted no time getting back into the thick of the action.