20 Super Chic, Full-Coverage Swimsuits for Family-Friendly Occasions

Beachside or poolside, these swimsuits will have you covered—literally.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

At SI Swimsuit, we’re passionate about not only the diversity of bodies represented, but also the various looks our swimsuit models showcase. From string bikinis—as featured on 2020 SI Swim Search co-winner Tanaye White—to more full-coverage options—like Heidi Klum’s crochet top one-piece on the cover of our 1998 issue—there’s a swimsuit for every body and every occasion.

While the bikini made its splashy debut in 1946, ever-changing fashion trends have kept both one-piece and two-piece styles in vogue ever since. So whether you opt for a high-waisted bikini or classic one-piece, full-coverage swimsuits don’t have to be dowdy—you can easily be modest and chic at the same time.

Whether it’s time to hit the beach with your family for a well-deserved holiday or you’re lounging poolside with your loved ones, there’s a full-coverage swimsuit to suit your style preference.

Below are 20 of our favorite full-coverage swimsuits that will leave you feeling comfortable yet cute at your next beachside family function.

One-Piece Swimsuits

This basic yet classic suit features four-way stretch and built-in sun protection with SPF 50.

This one-shoulder swimsuit has a belt at the waist to help create a snatched silhouette.

This swimsuit is an easy win with its flattering side cut-out detailing outlined in contrasting white piping.

We love the ruffle detailing on the shoulders of this cute one-piece, and the seaming at the waist is flattering of all figures.

While we adore the blue shade above, this scoop neck suit comes in more than a dozen colors.

This teal and orange swimsuit has unique fishnet detailing, and since it’s cheaper than your daily latte, you truly can’t beat the price.

A chic and sporty style, this scoop-neck one-piece features a contrasting waistband and white piping on the shoulder straps.

This quick-drying suit provides great coverage, plus it has two-way stretch for a comfy fit.

This SKIMS suit sculpts and smoothes your body, and best of all, it comes in five different colors.

The sparkly fabric would be enough, but the O-ring cut-out detail on the top really makes this suit shimmer.

This one-shoulder lime green swimsuit features an asymmetrical neckline and cut-out detailing at the waist.

Two-Piece Swimsuits

Along with the texture, the gold detailing on this bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms create a unique look while providing full coverage.

With a unique diamond-grid texture, this set is visually appealing and has four-way stretch for better comfort.

This suit features built-in tummy control for extra support and a slimming effect.

The brand’s website calls this unique top a “two ruffle masterpiece,” and we have to agree.

Metallic detailing creates some interest while the high waist of these bottoms provides good coverage.

Full coverage doesn’t mean boring! Stand out in this leopard print suit.

We love both the retro vibes and the reasonable price of this option.

The textured, ribbed fabric of this swimsuit is super chic and we love the front-tie detailing.

This bold black and white print will have you feeling super stylish while still fully covered.