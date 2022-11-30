Our 10 Favorite String Bikinis to Shop Now

String bikinis are synonymous with the SI Swimsuit Issue, from Christie Brinkley’s striking 1980 cover image to more modern styles, as featured on models like Christen Harper, the 2022 SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year.

Swimwear has certainly evolved over the years, and today’s itty bitty string bikini originated in the mid-1940s when French designer Louis Réard debuted his then risqué design at a Paris swimming pool in July 1946.

The string bikini was advertised as “smaller than the world’s smallest bathing suit” and consisted of of a mere 30 inches of fabric. Réard famously said that a bathing suit couldn’t be called a bikini “unless it could be pulled through a wedding ring.”

While the string bikini wasn’t widely embraced in the U.S. until the ’60s, it quickly became the beachwear staple it is today. Whether you’re heading to the beach or pool to soak up some rays, there’s a string bikini out there for every shape, size and style preference.

Check out 10 of our favorite string bikinis to shop now.

Tanaye White was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados for SI Swimsuit 2022. Ben Watts

This buttery soft swimsuit also made our November Editor’s Rack and we simply can’t recommend it enough.

If this suit looks familiar, it’s because SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper rocked it at her 2022 photo shoot in Barbados.

This price includes both the bikini top and bottom, so it’s a steal!

Hibiscus String Bikini Top, originally $125, on sale for $87.50, and Bottom, originally $125, on sale for $87.50 (patbo.com)

The perfect set to hang out poolside and sip mojitos!

This cute cowboy boot-printed string bikini is double lined for better coverage.

Snag this string bikini duo and you could be twinning with Gigi Hadid! The supermodel recently shared a throwback photo of herself rocking a Tropic of C string bikini on Instagram.

This colorful blue and green string bikini has an adjustable top and bottom to give you the coverage and support you’re looking for.

If this string bikini and the images above look familiar, it’s because SI Swimsuit 2022 cover model Yumi Nu rocked it at her ‘22 photo shoot in Montenegro.

JADE Swim Livi Bikini Top Shopbop

This pretty-in-pink string bikini is a flattering shade of coral, and the material has a bit of sheen. Plus, the strappy top creates an interesting silhouette.

Dua Top, originally $79, on sale for $47.40 and Ola Bottom, originally $79, on sale for $47.40 (asaraswim.com)

Ola Bottom - Diamond Asara Swim

The double strap detailing on this string bikini top has an adjustable cup for the coverage you desire, while the bottoms can be worn low on the hips or high-waisted.

