Introducing Pay With Change: A New Advertising Standard
41 of Beyoncé’s Best Looks To Celebrate her 41st Birthday

In honor of Queen Bey’s 41st birthday, take a look back at 41 of the style icon’s best fashion moments through the years.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Beyoncé turns 41 this Sunday, and we’ve decided that there is no better way to celebrate than by reminiscing about some of her most unforgettable outfits. Reigning as one of the world’s bestselling recording artists, the singer, songwriter, actress and producer has managed to transcend these titles as a fashion icon, too. Over her 20-plus-year career, Beyoncé has had many opportunities to wow us with her looks (including the 2007 SI Swimsuit Issue cover). Whether it’s her street style captured by paparazzi or a custom-made bodysuit containing more than 30,000 crystals, Queen Bey has quite frankly never disappointed–not even once. Sequins, see-through gowns and glamorous one pieces are just some of the trademarks of the star’s signature looks. Which is your favorite? We can’t decide. 

2002

Austin Powers in Goldmember Premiere

GettyImages-86112699


Beyoncé wore a gold fringe mini dress to the premiere of her first movie role, the third installment of the Austin Powers series.

44th Annual Grammy Awards

GettyImages-87858356

Looking fabulous in purple, Bey attended the Grammys with Destiny’s Child in a one shoulder beaded top and layered skirt. The group was nominated for two Grammys, winning for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with “Survivor.” 

Z100’s Jingle Ball Show

GettyImages-109551990

Showing off her killer bod this two piece was too good.

2003

Nelson Mandela Foundation Gala Dinner

GettyImages-3190840

Glowing in elegant pleats.

MTV Video Music Awards

GettyImages-130239431

The audience went wild over Bey’s mid-performance costume change into this gold lamé shorts set accompanied by fur accents. (They also went wild for her duet with Jay-Z on “Crazy in Love.”)

VH1 Divas Duets

GettyImages-174886971

This asymmetrical mermaid dress with sheer detailing is to die for.

2004

46th Annual Grammy Awards

GettyImages-87900033

Tina Knowles designed this breathtaking silk dress to outfit her daughter, who took home five awards that night.

46th Annual Grammy Awards

GettyImages-105320717

An old Hollywood glam moment (yes please) for an opening show duet with Prince.

Super Bowl XXXVIII

GettyImages-459284647

Beyoncé kicked things off pregame with a show of her own, looking timeless while singing the National Anthem.

2005

 Rockin’ the Corps Concert

GettyImages-134775980

Bey invited the low-waisted trend.

77th Annual Academy Awards 

GettyImages-111239996

This black velvet Atelier Versace gown was simply stunning.

Olympus Fashion Week Fall 

GettyImages-182314519

Arriving at the Marc Jacobs show in New York City wearing a plush fur coat, this outfit gives model-off-duty vibes.

2006

NYFW 3rd Annual Fashion Rocks

GettyImages-114977890

Beyoncé paid homage to Josephine Baker in a banana skirt and matching bra top that captured the attention of all with each swing of her hips.

World Music Awards

GettyImages-115507725

It was a sea of glimmering pink as everyone on stage in London wore perfectly coordinated outfits in this particularly shiny number.

2007

Movies Rock at the Kodak Theater

GettyImages-833958444

The mermaid silhouette was clearly made for her.

2008

Today Show on NBC

GettyImages-115440951

Nothing says fierce like a monochrome skin tight catsuit.

American Music Awards

GettyImages-83880718

Not your average tuxedo for this “Single Ladies” performance.

2009

“I Am…” World Tour at the Staples Center

GettyImages-92855939

In the true fashion of royalty, we must bow down to this look.

BET Awards

GettyImages-91977912

Looking truly angelic, Beyoncé performed “Ava Maria” and “Angel.”

2010

Keep A Child Alive 7th Annual Ball

GettyImages-104583957

This color is everything.

52nd Annual Grammy Awards 

GettyImages-102830076

This Versace mini is not your typical little black dress. Then again, Beyoncé is not your typical anything (she won six Grammys on this night).

2011

The 2011 Glastonbury Festival

GettyImages-1347351893

We’d have to agree that this is exactly how you should show up when being the first woman to headline the festival in 20 years.

2012

Met Gala

GettyImages-144003756

Would you believe that this look was put together just 24 hours before the Gala, when Beyoncé, just five months after Blue Ivy’s birth, decided at the last minute to attend? This stunning Givenchy Haute Couture gown exceeded all expectations.

2013

Budweiser Made in America Festival

GettyImages-179201248

Rocking a lace bodysuit and chic bob, Beyoncé opened the music festival with “Run the World (Girls).”

“Visual” Album Release Party in NYC

GettyImages-458790521

Turning up the heat, this vinyl glass-like detailed dress was the perfect ensemble to celebrate the release of her fifth studio album.

2014

New York City

GettyImages-459385810

She wasn’t kidding when she said she woke up like this…looking casually cool in a bomber jacket and leather mini skirt on the streets of NYC. (Brb while I try to recreate this look.)

The Brit Awards

GettyImages-470595061

Designer Vretto Vrettakos is to thank for this dazzling floor-length gown.

2015

 Met Gala

GettyImages-472216340

This Givenchy Haute Couture dress coupled with the high pony turned every head on the infamous Metropolitan Museum of Art stairs.

Budweiser Made in America Festival

GettyImages-487069660

Beyoncé sported a blinged out Houston Rockets bodysuit as a nod to her hometown.

New York City

GettyImages-474146424

Now that’s a power suit.

2016

New York City

GettyImages-612889864

Ah yes, just an effortless look with Gucci head to toe.

Get Out the Voice Concert

GettyImages-621179986

Would you expect anything less than a polka dot Givenchy suit?

2017

59th Grammy Awards

GettyImages-634996114

In perhaps her most groundbreaking performance, Beyoncé embodied the utmost divine feminine energy, just 11 days after announcing she was expecting twins in this embellished gown and gold halo headpiece.

2018

“On The Run II” Tour

GettyImages-1039933128

This peachy ruffled number speaks for itself.

GettyImages-1010060924

The oversized puff sleeves and orange combo brought the drama we didn’t know we needed.

GettyImages-968583210

Even when wearing a fishnet face mask by L.A. Roxx Custom, she stuns.

2019

The Lion King Premiere

GettyImages-1161092568

Our jaws dropped when we saw this crystal embroidered tuxedo dress by Alexander McQueen gown.

The Lion King European Premiere

GettyImages-1161989279


Nguyen Cong Tri made this piece especially for Beyoncé and he knew exactly how to accentuate her figure with a unique neckline and high cut leg.

2020

Roc Nation Brunch

GettyImages-1201951454

Goals.

2021

63rd Annual Grammy Awards

GettyImages-1307117063

A Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress and bold statement earrings... chef’s kiss.

2022

94th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-1388259808

Receiving her first Oscar nomination for Best Song, she returned to the event for the first time since 2009 (but skipped the red carpet!). Bey wore David Koma for a special performance taped in Compton, Calif. An all-time look of neon feathers for one of the greatest to ever do it. Happy Birthday Beyoncé.

